Volvo drives home record sales in 2023

Volvo Cars has cruised to a new global sales record in 2023, delivering 708,716 cars - a 15 per cent surge over 2022. This impressive feat speaks volumes about the Swedish automaker's commitment to electrification and its ability to navigate ongoing supply chain challenges.

Electric surge electrifies sales performance

Volvo's Recharge models, encompassing both fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars, were the star performers, selling a combined 265,980 units - a 30 per cent jump compared to 2022. This surge was driven by a 70 per cent increase in pure electric car sales, reaching 113,419 units, while plug-in hybrid sales rose by a more modest 10 per cent to 152,561 units. Notably, electric cars now account for 16 per cent of Volvo's global sales, showcasing a rapid shift towards greener motoring.

Regional highlights

Europe emerged as Volvo's strongest market, with sales climbing 19 per cent to 294,794 units. Here, Recharge models truly shined, claiming a commanding 59 per cent share of total sales. The US market also followed suit, witnessing a 26 per cent increase to 128,701 units, with Recharge cars taking a 28 per cent slice of the pie. Even China, despite a more moderate 5 per cent growth to 170,091 units, saw Recharge sales climb 26 per cent - a testament to the growing appeal of electrified Volvos across the globe.

Model mix: XC60 reigns supreme

The ever-popular XC60 remained Volvo's best-selling model in 2023, with sales jumping 17 per cent to 228,646 units. The XC40 compact SUV followed closely behind, with sales rising 18 per cent to 200,670 units. Meanwhile, the larger XC90 saw a more modest 11 per cent increase to 107,549 units.

Looking ahead

Volvo's 2023 performance underscores its successful transition towards electrification. With a commitment to becoming a fully electric carmaker by 2030, the company is well on its way to achieving its ambitious goals. As Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, aptly stated: "Our record sales in 2023 show that our strategic focus on electrification is paying off. We are seeing strong demand for our Recharge cars across all regions, and we are confident that this momentum will continue in the years to come."

With ongoing investments in battery technology, platform development, and charging infrastructure, Volvo is poised to capitalise on the booming electric vehicle market. The future, powered by clean electricity, looks bright for the Swedish automaker.