Volkswagen teases upcoming Scout EV ute and SUV

Volkswagen recently held its Capital Markets Day presentation in Germany, and there it showed a small glimpse of the upcoming Scout all-electric ute and SUV for eagle-eyed viewers.

At least one version of the Scout will debut by 2026, but whether it's the pickup truck or the SUV is anyone's guess. It's also equally likely that both models will launch together.

Volkswagen has also tapped its independent subsidiary, Scout Motors, to lead development and manufacturing on a new facility near South Carolina in the United States. It can reportedly manufacture up to 200,000 units per year.

As for the blurry photo, it shows both electric vehicles (EVs) donning the boxy look we already know of. The bumper and wheel arches are clad heavily in black plastic. There's also what looks like a full-width LED light strip along the grille.

We can't be sure that this photo represents the final look of the first two Scout models. A lot will likely change between now and 2026. What we can say is that it looks like Volkswagen's plans for the Scout are coming to fruition, and it seems to be a priority for the German automaker.

At any rate, we'll find out more about these EVs sometime before their release date. For now, Volkswagen has one (diesel) ute available in New Zealand, the Amarok, which starts at $65,000.