Volkswagen is making significant strides towards electrification by introducing the ID. Roc, a potential new member of its electric vehicle (EV) family.

According to information uncovered by CarBuzz, VW has officially trademarked the name ID. Roc with the Icelandic International Property Office, signalling the arrival of the T-Roc's electric successor.

The filing, dated March 17, 2024, clearly aligns the ID. Roc as a direct electric descendant of the locally available T-Roc compact crossover SUV.

Transitioning platforms

The upcoming ID. Roc is expected to depart from the T-Roc's MQB A1 platform, which has been in use since 2016.

Instead, it will embrace VW's MEB architecture, specifically designed for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

While the existence of a new MEB II architecture has been rumoured, the ID. Roc will likely utilise the existing MEB framework, offering a variety of powertrain options and maintaining a size comparable to the current T-Roc.

This strategic platform promises a swift rollout of the ID. Roc, given the scalability and versatility of the MEB architecture.

Ties with Audi

VW's ID. Roc is set to share the stage with Audi's upcoming electric Q2, highlighting the VW Group's adeptness at platform sharing across its brands.

Earlier reports unveiled Audi's plans for an electric Q2, set to debut in 2027, with Audi CEO Gernot Döllner praising it as a "wonderful, unique independent vehicle concept".

Although Döllner remained non-committal about the specific platform, the synergy within the VW Group suggests the MEBa architecture could underpin both vehicles.

Market launch

It's still early days, but VW's ID. Roc is set to electrify the compact SUV segment with a new platform and surely modern looks and tech features.

The ID. Roc's launch date remains unknown, but we can't imagine the new EV being more than a few years out at this point. As always, we'll have to wait for more information from Volkswagen.

The VW T-Roc is still available in New Zealand, starting at a discounted price of $43,990 for the base TSI Life model.