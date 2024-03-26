Volkswagen Nationals at Easter: Kev the classic EV-Kombi heading to Kaikoura this weekend

Great news: Kev will be at the Volkswagen Nationals this Easter weekend.

Kev's new livery features the 'greenprint' created by VW NZ to help others convert their Kombis.

Kev? That’s Kombi EV, a vehicle that has previously featured in DRIVEN Car Guide’s The Good Oil section (check it out here with the previous flower-power livery); but it’s all dressed up for the event, sporting a brand new wrap that showcases VW NZ’s “greenprint” for converting a classic Kombi to pure-electric power. That’s available as a free download here.

Kev is a 1966 Kombi with some cool history: it was once used by the Dunedin Health Board, in fact.

But it’s had a ground-up reboot as an EV. The company says the aim is to “educate VW lovers on the brand’s journey to reduce its carbon footprint and to celebrate the much-anticipated arrival of the new, fully electric ID. range that launched in 2023.

Nice resto job all-round: minimalist interior looks pretty swish.

VW NZ now has ID.4 and ID.5 SUV models on the market. But a much more Kev-relevant one will be the forthcoming ID.Buzz – very much a modern EV successor to the Kombi.

The VW Nationals are run solely by volunteers of the local VW club in each area where it takes place, which changes year on year.

Kev as he used to be: more colour but not as much technical information!

The Nationals have been occurring in NZ for more than 30 years and for 2024 are being held in and around Kaikoura, with activities planned this Easter weekend (March 29 – April 1). This year’s event is being organised by East Coast Air Cooled – a non-profit car club based in Christchurch, established in 2016.

Max van den Bergen, special vehicles manager for VW NZ, says the change from classic to Kev e-classic has been rewarding so far: "I know Kombi owners are super passionate about their vehicles, so it’s great to share our journey and plans required to turn their classic into a full EV."