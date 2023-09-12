Volkswagen ID.X Performance EV concept debuts with 410kW

Volkswagen has been on a roll lately with its electrification efforts. The German carmaker recently showcased the ID. GTI concept at the Munich Motor Show, and now it has revealed the ID.X Performance - a 410kw super sedan based on the ID.7.

Performance to match its looks

Compared to the considerably tamer ID.7, the ID.X gets aggressive styling with performance to match. It starts with the front end, which features a massive, low-slung black grille flanked by matching corner vents. It also gets a carbon fibre diffuser with red trim spanning the entire vehicle.

Meanwhile, the sides get thick black cladding and 20-inch sport alloy wheels wrapped in racing tyres. The rear features a gigantic spoiler, a chunky carbon fibre diffuser, and a full-width LED light bar.

The ID.X Performance shares a platform (MEB) with the ID.7 and other modern VWs, Cupras, and Skodas. In this particular package, the architecture delivers 410kW of pure, all-wheel-drive (AWD) electric power. That's nearly double what the ID.7 makes, with its single rear motor producing 210kW and 545Nm of torque.

When can you buy one?

The bad news is this is still a concept vehicle, and there's no word on whether it will ever reach production. The good news? VW is already working on the a performance version of the ID.7 bearing the new GTX classifier.

Like this concept, the ID.7 GTX will offer a more aggressive look with improved aerodynamics and likely more power. But it's unclear how much, if any, that vehicle will take from the ID.X Performance.