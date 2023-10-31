Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer previewed ahead of 2024 sales

The wagon segment could witness a breath of fresh air with Volkswagen's first all-electric station wagon, the ID.7 Tourer. This upcoming electric vehicle (EV) represents an emphatic statement by Volkswagen in a segment it has mastered over six decades. The ID.7 Tourer, expected to hit the roads in 2024, is a more practical sibling to the ID.7 sedan which is already gracing European showrooms.

The ID.7 Tourer, previewed ahead of its 2024 sales, embodies practicality melded with modern-day electric vehicle (EV) technology. The teaser images, although shrouded in camouflage, provide a peek into what is essentially an ID.7 sedan with a larger boot, echoing the design ethos of the ID. Space Vizzion concept from 2019.

The ID.7 Tourer is not just a spacious estate car; it's an efficient machine designed for the modern family. With a drag coefficient of 0.24, it's engineered for optimum aerodynamics, just a tad less streamlined than the ID.7 sedan, which boasts a Cd of 0.23.

But wagons are about space, and the ID.7 Tourer doesn’t disappoint. It offers up to 545 litres of cargo space with five people onboard, and folding down the rear seats expands this to a whopping 1714 litres.

Comparing it to the 2024 Passat wagon, which offers 690 litres that extend to 1,920 litres with the rear seats folded, the ID.7 Tourer might seem to lag. However, it's the electric advantage and the promise of a greener drive that sets it apart.

Though the complete details about the ID.7 Tourer’s powertrain are yet to be unveiled, it's expected to ride on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, mirroring the electric setup of the ID.7 sedan. This implies a rear-mounted electric motor with an output of about 207kW. The electric wagon will likely feature battery options of 77 and 89kWh with a range of up to 700km on a single charge, as seen in the ID.7 sedan.

Volkswagen has promised more details in the near future, ensuring the enthusiasm around the ID.7 Tourer continues to build as we approach its launch next year in Europe​​. Do you think the ID.7 Tourer would be a worthy electric replacement to the NZ-spec Passat?