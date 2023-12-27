Volkswagen ID. GTI hot hatch confirmed for 2026

Volkswagen, through company head of design Andreas Mindt, has officially confirmed that the legendary GTI badge will be making its way onto an electric vehicle (EV) in 2026. The ID. GTI, unveiled as a concept car earlier this year, promises to deliver the iconic GTI performance and driving dynamics in a zero-emissions package.

A familiar face with a modern twist

We know that the ID. GTI will be based on the upcoming ID.2 hatchback, but it will still retain the familiar hot hatch design cues that have made the GTI a beloved car for generations: sporty bumpers, a honeycomb grille, and those unmistakable red accents. But this isn't just a retro throwback. The ID. GTI will also incorporate modern elements like sleek LED headlights and a futuristic light bar running across the tailgate.

Performance redefined

Volkswagen remains tight-lipped about the exact powertrain details, but we can expect the ID. GTI to pack a punch. The standard ID.2 concept already boasts a 166kW electric motor, and the GTI version is likely to push that figure even higher. This might translate to a 0-100kph time of under seven seconds, making the ID. GTI a true hot hatch contender.

For comparison, the MG4 EV (also our Car of the Year!) delivers 150kW in its Essence 64 configuration, while the performance-oriented MG4 XPower ups the ante with a blistering 300kW.

More than just speed

Of course, the GTI badge is about more than just raw power. It's about a driving experience that's both exhilarating and engaging. The ID. GTI promises to deliver on that front as well, with a focus on sharp handling and responsive steering.

Volkswagen's Vehicle Dynamics Manager system will reportedly allow drivers to customize the driving experience, tweaking everything from the suspension to the simulated gearshifts (yes, there will be simulated gearshifts for that nostalgic feel).

The future of GTI

The ID. GTI is a significant step for Volkswagen, marking the brand's commitment to performance and driving excitement in the electric era. It's a car that's sure to appeal to both GTI purists and EV newcomers alike. With its combination of heritage, performance, and modern technology, the ID. GTI is poised to become a great addition to the realm of electric hot hatches.