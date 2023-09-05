Volkswagen Golf GTI is out, ID. GTI is in

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has had a long and fabled run, but that's no more as VW continues its clean car transition.

Replacing it is the newly unveiled all-electric ID. GTI Concept, which promises to take the torch from the Golf GTI for the electric age.

Dedicated fans will know that GTI stands for "Grand Touring Injection." But with electric vehicles (EVs) not using injection, Volkswagen says it now means "intelligence."

Grand Touring Intelligence

The slick naming move from VW should ensure the monicker sticks for the foreseeable future.

But while it's decidedly future forward, the ID. GTI still looks to its ICE ancestor for inspiration. Based on the ID. 2all concept from earlier this year, the ID. GTI also rides on VW's MEB Entry platform.

The GTI elevates the ID. 2all design with red grille inserts, a motorsport-inspired bumper, and vintage GTI wheels. The inside features a spittoon-style three-spoke steering wheel with a low-mounted airbag. As the ID. GTI uses column shifter instead of a traditional gear shifter, the golf ball moves to the centre console and controls the different driving modes.

Meanwhile, the driver's display and 12.9-inch infotainment screen shows off different profiles, with a Vintage mode mimicking the Mk 2 Golf GTI's instrument cluster. The concept vehicle also features an augmented reality head-up display.

And while the production version of the ID. 2all should cost around $45,000, the ID. GTI will likely sell for considerably more. By how much is not known as yet, but VW shouldn't get too greedy as both vehicles feature single electric motors. The company has not disclosed power figures, however. That should come as the hot hatch moves closer to production.

But like any other ICE-powered GTI, the electric ID. GTI uses a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout with VW's front-axle differential lock controlled by the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. It will be the first electrified model equipped with the technology.

With the ID. GTI, VW says it can now replicate the feel and driving characteristics of all previous GTI models. Its engineers have the ability to adjust the drive system, running gear, steering, and sound to evoke historic GTI models.

As is in vogue with EVs today, VW might use previous GTIs as selectable drive modes for the ID. GTI - complete with accurate shift points and soundtracks.

Other than that, VW has yet to release more information about the ID. GTI, but the vehicle is set to debut in production form by 2026. It will likely go on sale around that time as a 2027 model.