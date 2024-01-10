Volkswagen brings ChatGPT to your in-car experience

Move over, Siri and Alexa, there's a new voice vying for your attention in the car. Volkswagen is making waves at CES 2024 with the announcement of its AI-powered voice assistant upgrade, Cerence Chat Pro, powered by the revolutionary ChatGPT technology. This marks a significant leap forward for in-car communication, promising a more natural and engaging experience for drivers and passengers alike.

ChatGPT takes the wheel

Gone are the days of robotic commands and stilted interactions. Cerence Chat Pro leverages the power of ChatGPT, known for its ability to hold human-like conversations, to create a truly conversational car companion. This means you can ask your VW not just to "play music" or "change the temperature," but also engage in open-ended dialogue about anything from the meaning of life to the best route to avoid traffic.

Beyond basic commands

But Cerence Chat Pro isn't just about chit-chat. It also boasts enhanced functionality, allowing you to control your car's features with greater ease and precision. Imagine adjusting the climate with a simple "I'm feeling a bit chilly" or requesting specific music genres instead of relying on pre-programmed playlists. This level of natural language understanding promises a more intuitive and enjoyable driving experience.

Rolling out across the (European) fleet

VW is wasting no time in getting Chat Pro onto the road. The feature will be rolled out across a range of current and upcoming models in Europe starting in the second quarter of 2024. This includes the popular ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.7 electric vehicles (EVs), as well as the iconic Golf (set for a facelift this year) and Passat. North American (and worldwide) availability is still reportedly under consideration, but one thing's for sure: the future of in-car communication is arriving, and VW is at the forefront.

So, is this a gimmick or a game-changer?

The integration of ChatGPT into VW's cars rises both exciting possibilities and questions. On the one hand, the potential for a more engaging and personalised driving experience is undeniable. Imagine a car that can not only follow your instructions but also anticipate your needs and even offer friendly banter to keep you company on long journeys.

However, concerns about privacy and data security are also valid. While VW assures users that Chat Pro operates on a separate system and doesn't access vehicle data, the very nature of such an advanced AI raises questions about how our conversations might be used or stored.