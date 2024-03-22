Vision Neue Klasse X concept previews future BMW electric SUVs

BMW has officially given the world its first look at its latest vision of electric mobility with the unveiling of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X.

This concept electric SUV encapsulates the brand's leading ideas for sustainable tech and aesthetics.

Scheduled for production in 2025 at Plant Debrecen in Hungary, the Vision Neue Classe X is the first fully-electric SUV based on BMW's in-development Neue Klasse architecture.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the BMW AG Board of Management, highlighted that the Neue Klasse models, which includes the original Vision Neue Klasse, demonstrate BMW's commitment to offering a diverse range of vehicles that meet the evolving desires of customers. "The Neue Klasse is redefining the BMW brand - and will be more BMW than ever," Zipse said.

A leap in driving dynamics

The Vision Neue Klasse X introduces advanced drive and chassis control engineered for heightened dynamic performance, precision and efficiency.

But all that requires lots of power - the computing kind.

The concept vehicle features four new high-performance computers. These computers are designed to dramatically enhance the vehicle's driving dynamics, automated driving capabilities, and overall performance.

Fusing form and function

Design-wise, the Vision Neue Klasse X attempts to distinguish itself from the modern SUV, blending a pared-down exterior with a bright and minimalist interior. It promises an increased ground clearance and a long wheelbase, ensuring ample cabin space.

The concept also introduces a significant reduction in conventional controls and a sophisticated head-up display (HUD) spanning the dashboard, resulting in a relatively spartan feel that seems more than a little inspired by Tesla.

The vehicle's design ethos, articulated by Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, remains rooted in being electric, digital, and circular, all while maintaining the strong character inherent to BMW's X models.

Indeed, the Vision Neue Klasse X still manages to make a design statement with the return of the iconic thin 'double kidney' grille, reminiscent of BMW's design heritage from the 1970s and 1980s.

But this version has been reshaped into a kind of 3D sculpture, complete with backlit contours that complement the LED headlights for a truly futuristic look.

Next-gen BMW eDrive tech

BMW has equipped the Vision Neue Klasse X with its sixth-generation eDrive tech, promising unprecedented efficiency across its entire electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

With improvements in the electric drive units, new round lithium-ion battery cells, and an 800-volt system, the vehicle promises a significantly faster charging time and a 30 per cent increase in range. BMW also promises the capability to add 300km of range in only 10 minutes.

The Vision Neue Klasse X concept is expected to pave the way for a new range of BEVs based on the Neue Klasse platform.

This architecture is set to spawn six new cars that will begin rolling out in the second half of 2025.

Among these, the production version of the Vision Neue Klasse X is anticipated to replace the fully electric BMW iX3, with a different model taking over the reins from the ICE-powered X3.