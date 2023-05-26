Utemaster serves up accessories for all-new Volkswagen Amarok

It may be brand new, but Utemaster has already manufactured accessories for the new 2023 Volkwagen Amarok ute, given the measurements of the new VW are just different enough to not allow the fitment of Ford Ranger accessories, with which the Amarok shares its development.

The Standard Load-Lid is a hard lid made completely from aluminium so it’s super strong, yet still lightweight. It’s strong enough to support a 200kg load on top, meaning it can potentially carry twice as much gear, with storage, sealing from a full weather seal and security under the locking lid, and the ability to store and transport gear on top of the textured, hard-wearing aluminium surface, potentially maximising its payload capacity of 1200kg.

For those wanting to keep the factory sports bars, Utemaster produces the Load-Lid to suit Factory Sports Bar. Offering all the attributes of the Standard Load-Lid, it also features a faceplate to support the full-length bar, offering the best of both worlds, for form and function, with built-in rain channels, compatibility with central locking, the same 200kg load rating and full weather seal.

The Centurion Canopy is the next step up with the security, practicality and strength offered by a closing canopy. The Utemaster Centurion Ute Canopy is constructed with aluminium, as opposed to fibreglass or traditional materials, which gives it greater strength and security.

From this strength and integrity, the Centurion can maximise access through full-width doors without compromising on the structural integrity of the canopy, allowing easier access to gear, along with secure locking and a 200kg load rating.

Amarok notes

Volkswagen has also stipulated that when fitting accessories like the hard-lid, electric or manual cover, canopy, or basically any accessory over 45kg that extends above the wellside, that the new Amarok requires a J-brace to be fitted to the vehicle. The VW J Brace has been specifically designed to further reinforce the vehicle wellside to cope with the increased load and structural demands from additional accessories and their weight, and to maintain the vehicle’s warranty.

VW Dealers have been advised of this requirement and will either fit the J brace themselves or supply to owners for fitting.

Additionally, some owners may also prefer to use the Utemaster Wellside Sealing kit. The new 2023 VW Amarok has two holes at the front of the wellside which allows water to freely enter the wellside. The Utemaster sealing kits work with the genuine Volkswagen Amarok spray liners to act as a barrier to deflect water ingress.

The new 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Style and PanAmericana models come with either a spray liner, or no liner at all. If your wellside does not have a Plastic Tub Liner then a Utemaster Spray Liner Sealing Kit is required to prevent water ingress.

The new 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Spray Liner Sealing Kit is designed to work with Utemaster products including the Load-Lid and Centurion Canopy, available from Utemaster.