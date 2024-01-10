Updated Sony-Honda EV looks production ready at CES 2024

Sony Honda Mobility has taken the wraps off an "evolved" version of the Afeela sedan at CES 2024, offering an intriguing glimpse of the production model set to hit roads in 2026. While the interior remains largely familiar, the exterior boasts significant changes that bring the Afeela closer to a road-ready reality.

Sharper lines and a growing stature

The most striking update lies at the front, where a new bumper and a protruding nose housing a digital display steal the show. Recessed headlights flanked by an illuminated strip add a touch of futuristic flair. Moving towards the rear, thicker pillars, traditional side mirrors, a revised trunk, and updated taillights complete the stylistic transformation.

The Afeela has also grown in size, stretching to 4915mm long, 1900mm wide, and 1460mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3000mm. This translates to a 20mm increase in length, hinting at a potentially spacious cabin.

Familiar interior with tech tweaks

Inside, the Afeela retains the layout we've come to know, but subtle updates elevate the experience. A revised centre console now sports what appears to be a dual wireless smartphone charger, while a lightly revised steering wheel, a new rearview mirror, and a possible monitoring system add a touch of modernity.

Dual-motor powerhouse

Under the hood, the Afeela packs a punch with its dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Each motor produces 180kW, for a combined output of up to 360kW. This potent powertrain is fuelled by a 91kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with 150kW DC fast charging and 11kW Level 2 charging capabilities ensuring swift rejuices.

Tech takes centre stage

Beyond the physical upgrades, Sony Honda Mobility showcased a plethora of cutting-edge tech advancements. A "conversational personal agent" powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI promises natural language interactions and seamless communication.

A collaboration with Epic Games brings immersive displays to the Afeela, featuring game-like elements like "monster mode" and an "ocean theme" that not only enhance aesthetics but also improve safety awareness.

Sensor data can be used to create a real-time 3D digital environment, augmenting it with online information. This technology, demonstrated in videos, effectively displays people, cars, and road hazards that might be obscured to the naked eye.

Finally, Polyphony Digital joins the Afeela party, with the prototype set to be added to Gran Turismo 7 later this year.