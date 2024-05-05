Upcoming Honda Prelude sports coupe might use 154kW hybrid

Honda turned heads at last year's Japan Mobility Show with its bold Prelude concept that promised the revival of an iconic nameplate.

With the production model on the horizon, new details suggest that this could be a mix of nostalgic appeal and modern hybrid technology, albeit without the high power figures some might expect.

Design and performance

The upcoming Honda Prelude will reportedly sport a 2.0-litre four-cylinder e-HEV hybrid engine, the same system used in the Civic and HR-V, but with a slight twist to suit its character.

According to sources from BestCarWeb, this engine may deliver around 154kW. In terms of size, the Prelude aligns closely with its would-be competitors, the Toyota GR 86 and Subaru BRZ.

The vehicle measures 4300 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, and 1300 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2575 mm.

Despite its comparable dimensions, the Prelude will retain the classic front-wheel-drive setup—a decision that might seem out of step with its main rivals' rear-wheel-drive preferences.

However, Honda's history of crafting some of the most refined front-wheel-drive performance cars offers reassurance that the new Prelude will hold its own in driving dynamics.

The Prelude will likely come with an electric CVT in a move that might disappoint some enthusiasts. This choice rules out the availability of a manual transmission, at least for the Japanese market, hinting at a focus towards a different kind of driving experience that prioritises smoothness and efficiency over the raw engagement of a stick shift.

Pricing and availability

The upcoming Honda Prelude's price range could reportedly sit between ¥4.2 million and ¥4.5 million (approximately NZ$45,600 to $48,900).

This pricing strategy seems poised to test the market's valuation of hybrid tech in a sports coupe format.

Honda has confirmed that the new Prelude will be available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations, ensuring a broad reach across global markets, including a possible New Zealand release.

While the Prelude may not challenge the GR 86 or BRZ in power, its blend of hybrid efficiency and proven front-wheel-drive engineering could attract a segment of buyers looking for something uniquely sustainable yet fun to drive.

As details continue to emerge, potential buyers and enthusiasts alike will watch how well Honda balances these elements in its newest sports coupe.