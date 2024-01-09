UK's EV push faces hurdles as carmakers lobby for weaker mandates

The UK's ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans have hit a roadblock, with major car manufacturers like Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, and Nissan lobbying the government to water down or delay the transition. Leaked documents from a government consultation reveal the extent of this pushback, raising questions about the industry's true commitment to electric mobility.

While publicly promoting their EV ambitions, these manufacturers, particularly Toyota, expressed "extreme concern" about the targets, citing potential financial and reputational damage. Toyota, a leader in hybrid technology, fears its Derbyshire factory dedicated to hybrids could be threatened by a rapid shift to full EVs. Similarly, Jaguar Land Rover questioned the feasibility of the targets, deeming them "unachievable."

This discordance between public statements and private lobbying raises concerns about the genuine commitment of some carmakers to the EV transition. As Fast Charge author Tom Riley aptly noted, "Clearly a lot of carmakers, whilst being enthusiastic about the EV transition in public, had reservations about these trajectories in private."

However, the government's plan isn't without its supporters. Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen all voiced their backing for stricter EV mandates. Tesla, an undisputed EV pioneer, urged for even more ambitious targets, while Ford believes the current trajectory is achievable and will force lagging manufacturers to "accelerate their development." Volkswagen, while acknowledging the ambition, deemed the targets "generally feasible."

This split within the industry highlights the complex reality of the EV transition. While some manufacturers are genuinely embracing the change, others remain hesitant, clinging to established technologies and fearing the potential disruption. The government's role in this scenario is crucial, as it needs to balance the need for ambitious climate action with the concerns of a vital industry.

The UK's revised EV mandate, with 22 per cent of new car sales needing to be zero-emission in 2024 and rising to 80 per cent by 2030, represents a compromise. It offers manufacturers a clear roadmap while still pushing them towards a cleaner future. However, the government must remain vigilant and ensure that the targets are met, potentially through trading mechanisms or other support measures for struggling manufacturers.

Ultimately, the success of the UK's EV push hinges on a collaborative effort. The government must provide clear and stable policies, while carmakers need to invest in research and development, expand their EV offerings, and ensure affordability for consumers.