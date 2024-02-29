Toyota's Gazoo Racing Festival returns to Hampton Downs on 9 March

Toyota New Zealand has announced the return of its much-anticipated Gazoo Racing Festival at Hampton Downs on 9 March 2024. Last year's 10th anniversary celebrations might be difficult to top, but Toyota has exciting things in store for fans.

This event promises a day filled with high-octane excitement, showcasing a blend of classic and contemporary Toyota vehicles on the track.

Track experience

The festival offers Toyota owners, both old and new, a rare opportunity to drive their vehicles on one of NZ's premier race circuits.

Andrew Davis, Vice President of Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand, highlights the festival's significance, stating it "reflects our commitment to our customers, a love of our heritage and is tied to our Let’s Go Places vision by showcasing mobility for all, pushing the limits for better and connection with community and it is about having fun!”

Diverse activities

Inside the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival

Whether you're a track enthusiast or a casual fan, the festival has something for everyone.

The event includes a gymkhana wet skid pan competition, a show and shine competition, track sessions, and a 4x4 experience.

A highlight of this year's event is the return of Club Drift, managed by three-time D1NZ Champion Darren Kelly.

The festival offers a platform for drifting enthusiasts to hone their skills in 15-minute open sessions throughout the day.

Another highlight of the festival is the midday Toyota Parade Lap, open to all Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

This slow cruise around the track culminates in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival photo, offering a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike.

Registration details

The festival provides various packages catering to different interests and skill levels, including Gymkhana, Club Drift, Track Lite, Track Plus, and a dedicated Toyota 4X4 Track experience.

Tickets start at $79 per vehicle and can go up to $259, depending on the chosen package.

Full details regarding registration and pricing can be found on Toyota New Zealand's official website. Registrations close on Tuesday, 5th March.