Toyota, Subaru to build three-row electric SUVs by 2025

Toyota and Subaru have been going hand in hand in building up their respective electric vehicle (EV) lineups. Much of the work has come from Toyota, which owns a fifth of Subaru. It developed the bZ4X electric SUV from scratch before gifting it to Subaru for its Solterra counterpart.

But now the two Japanese automakers are at it again with a new three-row electric SUV planned for production at Toyota's Georgetown, Kentucky plant beginning in 2025.

The new model carries the working name "bZ5X," which doesn't make sense when you examine what bZ4X stands for. The "bZ" portion means "beyond zero," highlighting Toyota's commitment to reducing emissions. The number alludes to the size similarity between bZ4X and RAV4, while the "X" refers to its compact crossover form (get it?).

So, what does the "5" stand for here, Toyota?

Moving on from that, Subaru will also reportedly receive a version of Toyota's new three-row EV, the second of four Subie electric models set for launch by 2028.

But while some reports state the upcoming models will target the American market, it's not unlikely that Toyota or Subaru will look to other markets. After all, bZ4X is arriving in New Zealand this year, while Solterra is confirmed but delayed to the end of 2023.

Toyota has invested heavily in its Kentucky plant, shelling out $461 million USD (around $756 million) to retool the massive 83-hectare facility. The factory could begin manufacturing battery packs as soon as 2025, with the launch date for both electric SUVs currently unknown.