Toyota Prius crowned 2023 Japan Car of the Year

Car of the Year festivities are in full swing around the world, and the Toyota Prius has secured the prestigious 2023 Japan Car of the Year award, marking a significant milestone for the popular hybrid car. Garnering an impressive 360 votes from the Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) committee, the Prius outshone its competitors under a newly implemented voting system. The BMW X1, earning 150 votes, and the Honda ZR-V, with 100 votes, followed as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Chief Engineer Satoki Oya highlighted that the Prius's latest incarnation emerged from a radical transformation. The directive came from former Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda, who believed the once ground-breaking petrol hybrid had reached its zenith. This challenge spurred the design and engineering teams to revamp the Prius, enhancing its style, performance, and fuel efficiency to unprecedented levels.

The revamped Prius has not only impressed the JCOTY panel but has also received accolades from media across the US and Europe. Its new design and improved powertrain have been pivotal in redefining the vehicle’s market presence.

The Japan Car of the Year awards, now in its 44th year, is a prestigious event overseen by representatives from 39 leading automotive and lifestyle publications in Japan. These representatives select 60 jurors annually to participate in the voting process. The awards have become a benchmark for excellence in the automotive industry, highlighting innovative designs and technological advancements.

Alongside the Prius, other vehicles also received accolades in various categories. The Mitsubishi Delica Mini claimed the Design Car of the Year trophy, while the Nissan Serena was lauded with the Technology Car of the Year award, recognising its e-Power system and advanced driver assist features.