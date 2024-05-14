Toyota Prius bags 2024 World Car Design of the Year award

The Toyota Prius has been awarded the prestigious 2024 World Car Design of the Year.

This accolade follows the hybrid vehicle's dramatic redesign in 2023, which introduced a sporty exterior and a streamlined silhouette, marking a radical departure from its traditional aesthetics.

Sporty redesign appeals globally

The updated Toyota Prius, now available in New Zealand as a near-new used car under the Signature Class banner, outshone 70 competitors to clinch this title.

Toyota New Zealand’s Vice President of Value Chain Optimisation, Mark Young, expressed pride in the Prius's evolution, noting, "It is an honour for the Prius to be recognised for World Car Design of the Year. This is a testament to our design and engineering teams who reimagined what this iconic hybrid could be."

Redefining hybrid aesthetics

The Prius now sports a windswept shape accentuated by a low roofline and sharply angled windscreen.

Its front and rear are distinctively styled, featuring large alloy wheels and low-profile tyres, which contribute to its sportier look. The rear of the car is particularly striking with horizontal taillights that enhance its modern appeal.

Performance meets design

Under the bonnet, the Prius offers a choice of a 1.8L or 2.0L petrol hybrid engine. The former delivers 103kW/142Nm, while the latter boasts up to 146kW/188Nm.

The Prius's interior matches its exterior in terms of innovation and luxury, featuring leather heated seats for enhanced comfort and an advanced digital dashboard that offers a futuristic driving experience.

The multi-function steering wheel and push-button start/stop system add to its high-tech allure, allowing drivers to select from various drive modes, including an exclusive electric vehicle (EV) mode.

Mark Young also highlighted the broader evolution of Toyota's design language, exemplified by the new generation C-HR and the all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV), the bZ4X. "All three models are characterised by a defining hammerhead shape at the front, with slim headlight units that emphasise a strong stance," he explained.

Available nationwide

The new generation Toyota Prius hybrid hatchbacks are now available for purchase across New Zealand. Interested buyers are encouraged to enquire at their local Toyota Store or explore options online at the official Toyota NZ website.

With this latest award, Toyota continues to push the boundaries of design and performance, cementing the Prius's status not just as a pioneer in hybrid technology, but also as a leader in vehicle design innovation.