Toyota New Zealand has rolled out the 17th edition of its annual Dream Car Art Contest, beckoning children across the country to bring their creative works to life and envision the future of mobility through art.

The contest spans from 2 October to 30 November 2023 and is a platform for children to flesh out their imaginative ideas concerning sustainable mobility through visually stimulating art. The range of ideas is boundless—from zero-emission flying cars and hoverboards to space buggies for celestial explorations​​.

Andrew Davis, the Vice President of Toyota New Zealand, conveyed his anticipation for the innovative ideas the contest would showcase. "The future of mobility is limited only by our imaginations. Through this contest, we want to inspire the young minds of the nation to dream big and envision a world where anything is possible. Toyota is committed to innovation and sustainability, and we can't wait to see the incredible ideas these young artists come up with,” he says.

The 12-15 age bracket winner from last year's contest.

Children aged between 7 and 15 years old are invited to submit their 'Dream Car' artwork and entry form via email to [email protected]. The entries will be evaluated in three age brackets: 7 years and under, 8-11 years, and 12-15 years, by local adjudicators alongside Toyota Brand Guardians Dame Lisa Carrington, Dr Michelle Dickinson, and David Liti.

Get a chance to win an iPad

Last year's 8-11 age bracket winner.

The accolades for each age category include an Apple iPad, providing the young artists with a tool to further nurture their creativity. Additionally, the top three artworks from each age group will be nominated to represent New Zealand on the global stage of the contest, which last year saw a remarkable 780,000 entries from 90 countries, indicating the extensive reach and impact of this initiative on a global scale.​

Furthermore, there's a potential for one outstanding artist to have their artwork showcased in Japan, echoing a prior edition of the contest where a budding New Zealand artist was selected for this honour​​.

For more information about the Dream Car Art Contest, visit Toyota New Zealand's website at www.toyota.co.nz/dreamcar/.