Toyota maintains global car sales dominance in 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation solidified its position as the world's top-selling carmaker for the fourth consecutive year in 2023, demonstrating its resilience and market dominance amidst a growing list of scandals.

Achieving record sales, Toyota sold an impressive 11.23 million vehicles globally, marking a 7.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

Sustained success

2023 was a year of milestones for Toyota, with global group sales surpassing the 10 million mark for the ninth time in the last ten years, barring 2020 due to the pandemic.

The company's success was driven by robust sales of both its Toyota and Lexus brands, which collectively sold 10.3 million vehicles.

Notably, petrol-electric hybrids comprised about a third of these sales, while battery-electric vehicles accounted for less than 1 per cent.​​

The rest of the sales figures came from its subsidiaries, Daihatsu and Hino Motors, as well as its affiliate Toyota Industries.

This overall performance eclipses its German rival, Volkswagen, which sold 9.24 million cars in the same period.

Challenges and scandals

Despite its commercial success, Toyota's year was marred by a series of scandals involving certification test procedures at its subsidiaries and affiliates.

This included issues at Daihatsu and Hino Motors, where irregularities in certification tests for cars and engines raised concerns over the brand's reputation for quality and safety.

These problems potentially threaten Toyota's global reputation for quality and safety. Last year, Daihatsu had to suspend shipments of all its cars due to safety test rigging, while Toyota Industries was more recently found to have fabricated data on diesel engines.

The mounting scandals led to a partial halt in Toyota car shipments, reflecting the challenges the automotive giant faces despite its sales triumphs.​

In a recent press conference, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda offered profound apologies for the inconvenience and concern caused by these issues.

The company's proactive approach to addressing these challenges includes a commitment to honesty and integrity, as outlined in the vision laid out by Toyoda for the Toyota group​​.

“I would like to express my deepest apologies to our customers and stakeholders for the inconvenience and concern caused by the successive irregularities at Hino Motors, Daihatsu and Toyota Industries,” Toyoda said, according to Reuters.

Looking ahead

Toyota's Urban SUV Concept - set for launch this year.

Toyota's vision for the future remains focused on maintaining its leadership in the automotive sector while addressing the recent quality challenges.

The company's emphasis on safety and quality as top priorities highlights its commitment to upholding its reputation and customer trust.

With an eye on further innovation and market leadership, can Toyota navigate these challenges adeptly while continuing its global dominance in the automotive industry?