Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: hot new SUV sells out in 30 minutes

The iconic Toyota Land Cruiser has long held a special place in the hearts of European off-road enthusiasts, and the all-new 2024 LC Prado, known there simply as Land Cruiser, appears to be carrying on that legacy with gusto. In a testament to its enduring popularity, the initial allocation of 1000 units for Germany sold out in a mere 30 minutes when reservations opened on 21 December.

This rapid sell-out isn't entirely surprising. German customers were given a sneak peek at the new Land Cruiser Prado at the 20th Bush Taxi Meeting back in September, and the vehicle's blend of rugged capability, luxurious comfort, and modern technology has clearly struck a chord.

3 Land Cruiser Prado flavours for Germany

While specific allocations for each trim level haven't been revealed, German buyers can choose from three Land Cruiser Prado variants: the Executive, Tec, and the limited-edition First Edition. The latter is capped at 3000 units across Europe, making it a collector's item for die-hard Land Cruiser fans. Deliveries for the German market won't commence until the third quarter of 2024, giving eager customers ample time to ponder the available options.

Power and performance: diesel dominates, hybrid to Follow

European Land Cruiser Prados will initially be powered by a 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine churning out 150kW paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system paired with the same 2.8-litre diesel mill will reportedly join the lineup in 2025 to further enhance fuel efficiency. Notably, this is the same powertrain configuration heading to New Zealand in 2024. Further down the line, Toyota may even introduce properly electrified versions of the LC Prado.

Feature-packed trims cater to different needs

All German Land Cruisers come generously equipped, but the Tec Edition and First Edition up the ante with additional goodies. These include Toyota's new decoupling front stabilizer bar for improved off-road articulation, 20-inch alloy wheels, a digital rearview mirror, a premium JBL sound system with 14 speakers, and a head-up display for added convenience.

With its rapid sell-out in Germany, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has once again proven its enduring appeal. Whether you're a seasoned off-roader or simply appreciate a vehicle that combines capability with comfort, this new version is sure to leave a lasting impression.