Toyota has built 300 million cars in under a century

Global automotive giant Toyota has announced the production of a staggering 300 million cars since its inception in 1935. This landmark achievement comes after 88 years and 2 months of unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

An incredible milestone

The journey began with the Model G1 Truck, rolling off the production line in August 1935. Crafted by the Automotive Production Division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd., now Toyota Industries Corporation, it marked the birth of what would become one of the world's most recognisable car brands.

Out of the impressive 300 million units, 180.52 million were meticulously manufactured in Toyota's homeland, Japan, while the remaining 119.6 million come from production lines in various countries.

Undoubtedly stealing the spotlight in Toyota's illustrious lineup is the Corolla, claiming the title of the best-selling nameplate with a cumulative global production of 53.399 million units, as of September 2023. The 12th generation of this compact sedan achieved the 50 million production milestone in the summer of 2021, solidifying its status as a global favourite.

Looking back, pushing ahead

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, alongside company Koji Sato, the President, expressed their gratitude in statements acknowledging the collective effort of Toyota's employees, suppliers, dealers, stakeholders, and loyal customers. They emphasized the resilience of the company through challenging times, attributing their success to customer loyalty and the unwavering dedication of the Toyota family.

As Toyota accelerates into an electrified future, this milestone serves as a testament to its enduring legacy and relentless commitment to driving innovation on a global scale.