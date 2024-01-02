Toyota GR Yaris set to debut automatic transmission this month

Get ready for a double dose of excitement from Toyota, as the Japanese automaker is gearing up to unveil a significantly enhanced GR Yaris at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon (12-24 January, 2024). The pocket rocket hot hatch is set to receive a long-awaited automatic transmission option alongside a substantial power boost, making it even more appealing to a wider range of driving enthusiasts.

Introducing the game-changing DAT

Say goodbye to the manual-only GR Yaris, because a new era of automatic shifting is upon us. The star of the show will be Toyota's innovative Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT), touted as a "game-changer" for the performance model. Unlike conventional torque converters, the DAT boasts lightning-fast gear changes and an uncanny ability to anticipate driver needs.

Professional racing driver Hiroaki Ishiura has already put the DAT-equipped GR Yaris through its paces on the racetrack, praising its seamless downshifts and minimal acceleration lag. Former Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda echoed this sentiment after testing the car, claiming it narrowed the gap between him and professional drivers by allowing him to focus solely on braking and accelerating.

More power to play with

The power surge won't be limited to the transmission. The GR Yaris is expected to receive a healthy bump in power, pushing it close to the 221kW mark of its sibling, the GR Corolla. This newfound muscle promises to elevate the driving experience, making the already potent GR Yaris even more exhilarating.

The Tokyo Auto Salon is the perfect backdrop for Toyota to unveil these exciting changes. The annual event draws in car enthusiasts from across the globe, making it the ideal platform to showcase the evolution of the GR Yaris. With the promise of a quicker and more powerful automatic version, the GR Yaris is sure to steal the show and leave attendees eager to get behind the wheel.