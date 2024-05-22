Toyota GR Corolla might get 8-speed auto transmission

In a recent revelation, Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) boss, Tomoya Takahashi, indicated that an automatic transmission might be in the cards for the GR Corolla.

This shift would cater to customer preferences, aligning with trends observed in other GR models like the GR Supra and GR86, where automatic options dominate sales.

Customer demand driving change

During a media briefing in Australia, Takahashi was questioned about the potential for an automatic GR Corolla. His response was cautiously optimistic, stating, “If there is customer demand, maybe.”

This open-minded stance is rooted in the success seen with automatic variants of other GR models. Sean Hanley, head of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strong demand for automatic transmissions in the Australian market.

The trend isn't unique to Australia; similar preferences are noted in New Zealand, where many drivers (up to 90 per cent) favour automatics.

Introducing an automatic GR Corolla could significantly boost its appeal, allowing Toyota to better compete with performance heavyweights like the Subaru WRX.

An automatic transmission could attract a broader audience, including those less adept with manual gearboxes. This move would align Toyota with market demands, potentially enhancing sales and market share.

Technical feasibility

The new Toyota GR Yaris comes with an automatic gearbox option

Technically, the transition to an automatic GR Corolla appears feasible. The recent facelift of the GR Yaris saw the introduction of an 8-speed automatic transmission, utilising the same turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine found in the GR Corolla.

This suggests that Toyota engineers could adapt the “Direct Automatic Transmission” for the GR Corolla with relative ease, given the shared TNGA-C platform.

The automatic gearbox, while adding 18kg to the GR Yaris, has proven to enhance straight-line speed and daily drivability, albeit at a slight cost to the model's engaging, manual-driven character. This balance between performance and practicality could make the automatic GR Corolla a compelling option for a wider range of drivers.

Future prospects

Considering these factors, an automatic GR Corolla seems increasingly likely. As Takahashi’s comments indicate, customer demand will play a crucial role in this decision.

If the enthusiasm for automatic transmissions in the GR Supra and GR86 is any indicator, the GR Corolla could soon follow suit. A potential launch might coincide with the GR Corolla’s future facelift, bringing a new dynamic to this already exciting hot hatch.