Toyota has hinted at its recently unveiled FT-Se all-electric sports car concept coming to life post-2026.

Revealed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the FT-Se, with its compact and sleek design, has been a showstopper. Though the exact release year is yet to be confirmed, soundbites from Toyota personnel suggest a 2027 launch date.

"We're going to release the Lexus model (LF-ZC) in 2026 and this one afterward," Iida told InsideEVs. "We can't guarantee the year itself, but as soon as possible. After 2026 is what I can tell you."

Next-gen battery tech

One of the highlights of the FT-Se is its next-generation liquid-electrolyte prismatic battery technology, shared with the Lexus LF-ZC concept. This groundbreaking technology could offer up to 800km of range, coupled with a noteworthy 20 per cent cost reduction compared to the batteries used in the Toyota bZ4X, making them a fitting powerhouse for the petite yet spirited FT-Se​​.

The same battery technology is expected to be lighter, a critical attribute for a sports car where weight is an adversary to performance.

A fresh identity

Toyota's CEO, Koji Sato, has previously vocalised a desire to augment the company's sports car portfolio under the Gazoo Racing (GR) badge, making the production of FT-Se a coherent narrative in Toyota’s broader electric transition scheme​​.

The FT-Se, with its futuristic and well-resolved exterior, appears to be a strong contender among Toyota's new electric concept fleet, including the FT-3e and Land Cruiser Se. This aligns well with Sato’s vision of enriching the GR-badged lineup that currently houses gems like the GR86 and GR Supra.

Rejecting the idea of reviving the MR2 nameplate for the FT-Se, Iida emphasized that the electric sports car is a fresh design that stands on its own. This stance reiterates Toyota’s ambition to venture into new design territories, establishing a new identity in the electric sports car segment.

While that might be disappointing news for electric MR2 fans, it may be comforting to know that in addition to its probable lightweight construction, the FT-Se might also feature a simulated manual gearbox, which is Lexus tech set to reach production models in 2026.