Toyota FT-3e EV concept could preview next-gen bZ4X

The Toyota bZ4X has yet to arrive in New Zealand showrooms, yet its replacement may already be in the pipeline. Toyota recently showcased its FT-3e electric vehicle (EV) concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, giving us a glimpse of the potential next-generation bZ4X.

The Toyota FT-3e concept shows off a sleek, sporty aesthetic, aligning itself as a more athletic counterpart to the Land Cruiser Se concept that also appeared at the event.

Next-gen design

Its exterior hosts a fully enclosed grille coupled with a slender light bar, blending seamlessly with an aerodynamic hood designed to channel airflow smoothly over the rakish windscreen. Towards the rear, the sculpted bodywork, flush-mounted door handles, and a floating roofline catch attention.

A blacked-out rear pillar extends the visual expansiveness of the greenhouse, while external displays provide real-time battery and cabin temperature readings, merging aesthetics with functionality.

In what seems like a futuristic reimagining of the bZ4X's rear end, the FT-3e features a distinctive rear spoiler and a slender light bar echoing the one upfront. The black accents and pronounced diffuser add a touch of modernity and sportiness, showcasing Toyota's vision for next-gen EV designs.

The minimalist interior is adorned with a singular-spoke steering wheel flanked by three digital displays. A fairly conventional digital instrument cluster is accompanied by an electric shifter on the left and a media controller on the right, with an infotainment system amplifying the cabin's modern ambience.

Is this the next-gen bZ4X?

Though Toyota remained mum on the FT-3e's specifications, the reveal underscored its aim to cater to diverse customer needs. The Japan Mobility Show 2023 served as a platform for Toyota to parade its electric ambitions, with the FT-3e concept embodying a blend of practicality and forward-thinking design. That leaves the question: is the FT-3e a worthy successor to the bZ4X?