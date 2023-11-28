Toyota debuts $21k Hilux Champ workhorse ute in Thailand

Toyota has launched the Hilux Champ in Thailand, marking a significant step in the evolution of its Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) series. Developed under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, the IMV series, including popular models like Hilux, Fortuner, and Innova, has been integral in over 180 countries, especially in Thailand and Indonesia.

The Hilux Champ, stemming from the IMV 0 concept, is designed to be 'truly affordable' and is tailored to meet the needs of customers through extensive research on their lifestyles. This new addition isn't meant to replace the Hilux ute but to offer an alternative that's affordable and customisable​​.

Design and customisation: emphasising functionality

Staying true to its utilitarian design philosophy, the Hilux Champ features flat, squared-off edges, highlighting a 'function over form' approach. It closely resembles the IMV 0 concept, sporting a Land Cruiser-inspired front with heavy plastic cladding.

Available in short- and long-wheelbase forms, the vehicle is designed for easy customisation with bolt holes on the deck for attaching aftermarket parts. Toyota Motor Thailand has partnered with over 100 accessory manufacturers to offer a wide range of customisation options. The exterior design also allows for easy replacement of bumpers and panels, a practical feature for business use​​​​.

For safety, the Hilux Champ is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and BA for enhanced braking, 3-point ELR seatbelts, and GOA structural safety for impact protection.

Interior features and practicality

Inside, the Hilux Champ maintains a simplistic design with flat panels and hard plastic trimmings, balanced by numerous storage compartments and a washable floor. Base models come with multi-reflector headlamps, while higher variants offer LED projector lenses.

Other notable features include power-side mirrors, a retractable antenna, a 3-way loading bed opening, adjustable seats with a recliner, and the Toyota T-Connect system for enhanced connectivity​​.

Engine options and performance

The Hilux Champ offers three powertrain options, all rear-wheel drive: a 2.0-litre petrol (1TR-FE) engine producing 100kW, a 2.7-litre petrol (2TR-FE) engine with 122kW, and a 2.4L turbodiesel (2GD-FTV) engine delivering 110kW. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual for the 2.0-litre engine and a 6-speed automatic for the other two.

The Hilux Champ is available in various configurations, including a cab and chassis model, a single-cab pickup with a long bed, and specialised bodies such as delivery trucks, medical vehicles, small business trucks, camping trucks, and motorhomes​​​​.

Pricing and availability

In terms of pricing, the 2.0-litre petrol variant starts at 459,000 baht (around $21,500), with the 2.7-litre petrol variants climbing up to 499,000 baht ($23,300), and the 2.4-litre diesel variants maxing out at 577,000 baht ($27,000).

This pricing strategy makes the Hilux Champ more affordable than the regular Hilux, with plans to introduce it in other ASEAN markets like Indonesia and the Philippines. Global availability, however, remains uncertain, with enthusiasts worldwide (including in NZ) keenly awaiting further announcements from Toyota​.