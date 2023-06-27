Toyota New Zealand has announced that it will be launching a hybrid version of the top-selling Hilux ute early next year. The company says its hybrid technology will be combined with the Hilux's existing 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine and six-speed automatic transmission.

However it won't be the same hybrid technology found in the likes of a RAV4 or other Toyota petrol-electric hybrids, as it comprises of an additional 48V battery, electric motor-generator, and "other components", meaning it will be a mild hybrid system at best.

According to Australian website Drive.com.au, Toyota insiders in Australia are concerned the mild hybrid system won’t deliver the same fuel savings as the company's full petrol-electric hybrid cars. Mild hybrid systems generally struggle to provide much in the way of real world fuel savings as they are only an "assist" system, generally without the power to move the vehicle on electric power alone.

However, as well as delivering some form of improved fuel economy, Toyota says the hybrid system will also allow it to use a stop/start system in the Hilux, as well as improve off-road driveability and reduce noise, vibration, and harshness.

Importantly, the hybrid Hilux will retain the current model's towing capabilities, with 4x4 models maintaining a 3,500kg braked towing capacity. Toyota New Zealand says tow bars are added to 98% of new Hilux sold, so towing capacity "will be an important consideration for hybrid Hilux buyers."

While Toyota New Zealand isn't revealing more at this stage, saying that further information on specifications and performance will be available closer to the local launch, Chief Executive, Neeraj Lala, said that the hybrid Hilux "will have a significant impact in the New Zealand ute scene, the largest segment of the local car and light commercial market."

“Toyota is transitioning from a traditional automaker to a mobility company focused on sustainable technologies and transport," said Lala.

"The hybrid Hilux will be an important addition to our range and will enable many tradies, farmers, and businesses to reduce their carbon footprints.

“We have maintained for a long time that hybrid technology is the best solution to decarbonisation until fully battery electric technology is both available and affordable. Our ambition is to offer a fully electric Hilux, however, until that is available, hybrid remains the best technology and will only drive our overall emissions down further.

"We need to make sure no one is left behind in the transition to an electrified future. For this reason, we are truly excited at the prospect of presenting a hybrid Hilux to our customers as we continue to decarbonise the great kiwi lifestyle.”

Lala added that Toyota is applying circularity to its value chain and is committed to repurposing or recycling end of life parts from its vehicles, including batteries.

Toyota New Zealand expects the first hybrid Hilux units will be available for customer delivery in the first quarter of 2024.

During a recent media event, Lala told DRIVEN Car Guide the company was delivering an early shipment of Hilux hybrids to a major fleet customer late this year; with a mild update due next year before the launch proper in 2024, those fleet cars would potentially be swapped out and released into the used market.