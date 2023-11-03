Toyota bZ4X Kiwi price revealed: orders open for brand's first pure-electric Kiwi model

Toyota New Zealand has announced final pricing for its bZ4X - the first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV) to wear a Toyota badge in this market.

As previously reported, bZ4X will go on sale for Kiwi customers in early 2024; the order book is now open.

New bZ4X is the first Toyota-badged pure-electric car to be sold in NZ.

The entry level Pure front-wheel drive model (150kW) is priced at $72,990, while the Motion AWD (twin 80kW motors for a total of 160kW) is $82,990.

That undercuts Subaru NZ's sister Solterra, which opens at $79,990 (albeit for an AWD version) and $84,990 for the flagship Touring. Although the Subaru will hit Kiwi roads first, with deliveries starting before the end of this year.

The bZ4X is also closely related to the new Lexus RZ, although the two have different styling/design inside and out.

Toyota says 177mm of ground clearance makes bZ4X off-tarmac capable.

It's based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform, with a 71.4kWh battery. WLTP ranges are 516km for the FWD and 470km for the AWD (as published by Toyota Europe).

Fabric and synthetic leather seats are offered in the Pure, with the option of black or grey synthetic leather in the Motion.

The bZ4X adopts the latest Toyota Safety Sense package: Pre-Collision System with motorcycle detection, Intersection Collision Avoidance Support and Emergency Steering Assist. The Motion variant adds a Panoramic View Monitor and Blind Spot Monitor with safe exit assist.

While the Pure rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a silver and black metallic full resin cover to improve aerodynamics (hubcaps!), the Motion variant features 20-inch black and machined finished alloys with resin accents.

The Motion variant includes additional exterior features including a panoramic roof and power shade, and a larger split rear spoiler.

"The bZ4X is just the beginning of a new chapter as Toyota has up to nine more BEV models for production globally over the next three years,” says Toyota NZ chief executive Neeraj Lala.