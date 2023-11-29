Top ranked dual cab utes in NZ

Advertorial by Innovate Online



This content was prepared by Innovate Online and is being published by NZME as an advertorial.

New Zealand roads can be steep, winding, and virtually inaccessible at times, making hardworking vehicles more important than ever. Kiwi tradies are proudly committed to getting the job done right the first time, and the right dual-cab ute makes on-road economy and off-road destinations entirely possible. Here, we investigate the leading dual-cab utes on the market today.

Why Choose a Dual Cab Ute?

Utility vehicle (Ute) drivers want a new car workhorse that can handle difficult conditions stress-free, and dual-cab (double-cab) utes fit the bill perfectly. Kiwi tradies favour rugged, high-riding utility vehicles that can handle bone-shaking terrain and stand the test of time. Let’s check out eight of the best dual-cab utes available.

GWM Cannon UTE Volkswagen Amarok Mazda BT-50 Mitsubishi Triton Nissan Navara Isuzu D-Max Toyota Hilux Ford Ranger Raptor

1. GWM Cannon UTE

Although a relative newcomer on New Zealand and Australian roads, the GWM Cannon Ute has already earned a reputation for brute strength, stylish contours, advanced tech features, and very good value for money. This ute is packed with smarts that assist the driver in trying conditions, and it is loaded with comfort and safety features for a smooth ride. We found the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine powerful enough to perform jobsite tasks with ease.

The GWM Cannon boasts 120kw of power at 3600 RPM, and 400Nm of torque - ideal for negotiating tricky situations in 2-wheel or 4-wheel drive. This is a muscle-bound workhorse that means serious business. Additional features we appreciated include keyless entry, the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox, pedestrian & bicycle detection, and Comfort-Tek seats for long days behind the wheel. This is European engineering and Chinese technology at their best. A test drive is highly recommended.

2. Volkswagen Amarok

The new generation Volkswagen Amarok makes a real dual-cab statement and turns heads wherever it goes. This is one of the best utes on the market, combining a charismatic masculine exterior with a high-quality interior, and is loaded with 30 driver-assistance tech systems for total confidence behind the wheel. We felt in total control with both the 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine and the alternative Amarok 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 engine option. Volkswagen prides itself on automotive excellence, and the Amarok ticks all the right boxes for New Zealand drivers.

3. Mazda BT-50

If safety is your priority, the Mazda BT-50 is worth considering, with over 20 driver-assist technologies. The 1.9L 16-valve DOHC turbo diesel engine punches above its weight, with up to 450Nm torque, great fuel economy of 7.7L/100km, and up to 3.5 tonnes of braked towing capacity. Features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are easily accessed using the visual touchscreen display. The Mazda BT-50 has a 5-star ANCAP safety rating and comes with a comprehensive warranty for Kiwi drivers.

4. Mitsubishi Triton

The Mitsubishi Triton is a popular dual-cab ute on New Zealand roads and the new car of choice for many tradies. The Triton is tough on the outside, with contemporary styling and cutting-edge technology on the inside. Comfort is prioritised all over, such as the heated leather seats, 18” alloy wheels, and a road-hugging ride. The 2.4-litre diesel engine delivered a turbocharged peak torque of 430Nm at 2500 rpm, and our towing test resulted in a braked towing capacity of 3100kg. The Mitsubishi Triton engine is smooth, quiet, and efficient on the highway and on uneven off-road terrain, and there is plenty of cargo capacity for adventures with family and friends.

5. Nissan Navara

Another well-known Kiwi favourite, the Nissan Navara Pro 4X proved to be very responsive behind the wheel. It boasts intelligent technologies that help you see ahead, behind, and all around, so you can drive with confidence. The four-wheel drive off-road technology assisted admirably on rough terrain. The Navara has a 2.3L twin-turbo diesel engine, 3,500kg max braked towing capacity, and a 1-tonne payload. We also appreciated the intelligent emergency braking and electronic rear differential lock - perfect for NZ driving conditions.

6. Isuzu D-Max

The Isuzu D-MAX X-TERRAIN is tough, sleek, and full of charisma. Decisively designed for safe travels on the road and at the worksite, the Isuzu D-Max is a workhorse with a luxury dual-cab feel. Highlights include premium leather heated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto tech, ergonomic steering wheel, road-hugging wheelbase, and roof racks that increase the payload. We felt in total control powered by the 3-litre turbo-diesel engine, 4x4 terrain command system, and impressive 800mm wading depth. The double-cab D-Max comes with a 5-star ANCAP safety rating for motoring enjoyment wherever your travels take you.

7. Toyota Hilux

The Hilux GR Sport is engineered to improve off-road dynamics. The 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine is a beefed-up powerhouse, supported by a seamless six-speed automatic transmission, ventilated disc brakes, and GR brake calipers. The Toyota Hilux continues to turn heads on New Zealand roads, with dual-purpose versatility for towing the trailer or the boat. It all starts with the rugged can-do attitude exterior, while other specs we appreciated include Toyota Safety Sense, 8-speaker JBL premium audio, 8” touchscreen with Satellite Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Hilux is a dominant player and worth a test drive.

8. Ford Ranger Raptor

The inspired Ford Ranger Raptor desert racing style adapts well to New Zealand road and workplace conditions. For starters, testing is undertaken in unforgiving sub-zero to +50° Celsius temperatures to ensure totally robust capability of the high-strength steel frame body. Raptor automotive dual-cab ute design elements we like include the reinforced chassis and refined rear end that can handle a wide range of difficult road conditions.

Other dual-cab chassis utes worth knowing about include the LDV T60, Chevrolet Silverado, SsangYong Musso, Toyota Landcruiser, Ford Ranger Wildtrak, and the new Ford Ranger XLT.

What are Important Dual-Cab Ute Considerations?

Every Kiwi ute driver has their own driving style, but there are some essentials worth knowing about. These include:

How much load can the tray carry?

How much weight can it tow?

How safe is it to drive on Kiwi roads?

Can it go off road?

Does the technology make for a better drive?

Are Dual-Cab Utes Good For Families?

If you and your family enjoy cruising the highway and heading off-road, a dual cab ute is a great option. These vehicles are also great for school runs and shopping around town. They are tough and safe, with the latest tech and comfort features that New Zealand drivers appreciate.