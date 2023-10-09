Top Gear axed after 46 years following Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash

The BBC has reportedly cancelled Top Gear after 46 years as TV bosses admitted that there was no hope for the show to return to screens after Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s horror accident.

The former England cricket captain was “lucky to be alive” after his open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car crashed. The vehicle, which had no airbags, flipped on December 13, 2022, which left Flintoff with serious facial injuries and multiple broken ribs.

Flintoff reportedly had to wait an “agonising” 45 minutes for an air ambulance to pick him up, which the BBC later apologised for, reports Daily Mail.

BBC has faced huge backlash following the nightmare accident, especially when it was revealed that the dad-of-four had raised concerns regarding his safety with the Top Gear crew on the day of the crash.

However, close sources revealed to The Sun that almost 10 months after the accident, production staff have been told to look elsewhere for jobs, hinting that the end of the much-adored TV show was coming to a close.

After Top Gear was first cancelled in 2001, it was brought back a year later with Jeremy Clarkson at the helm, along with James May and Richard Hammond. However, the popular TV trio left the series in 2015 after Clarkson assaulted a BBC producer, which threw Top Gear into mass controversy.

A show insider told The Sun: “Top Gear has been an institution on British telly but the feeling is there is no way it can continue after Freddie’s crash.

“The BBC are aware they very nearly lost a presenter’s life while filming a segment, and there’s a feeling it would be in bad taste to continue making such dangerous material.

“It’s a tough decision but they know deep down it’s the right one as hardcore fans of the show won’t want to see a lightweight version.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”