Top 10 dream car brands revealed by global study

What's your dream car?

It's a loaded question for many, and the responses are almost always subjective. We look for different things in the cars we buy, after all. But if cost or other roadblocks aren't an issue, what would most people say is the car of their dreams?

It appears Auto Trader UK believes it holds the answers, as they recently conducted a study analyzing data (accurate to May 2023) from the popular social media site Pinterest. The study reveals the number of Pinterest boards dedicated to each car make, and you might be surprised which one takes the top spot.

The world's top 10 dream car brands, according to Auto Trader UK

Jeep - 998 boards Lamborghini - 992 boards BMW - 921 boards Jaguar - 888 boards Mercedes-Benz - 866 boards Audi - 861 boards Ford - 364 boards Porsche - 320 boards Ferrari - 215 boards Mini - 199 boards

Diving into the data

Now, let's analyze the data, shall we? We can divide the top 10 into three sections. First is the top three, which all have nearly a thousand boards dedicated to them.

Surprisingly, the rugged vehicle manufacturer Jeep has 998 boards to claim the top spot. It's unclear why, but we reckon it has something to do with its vehicles' youthful, sporty, and practical characteristics. Coming in close at second place is Lamborghini, which is less of a surprise, as its highly desirable supercars have always had a place in the limelight. The case is the same with BMW, which, for decades, has evoked a kind of sophistication reserved for executives and go-getters.

The second section takes us a notch below as Jaguar claims the fourth spot with 888 boards. To see Jaguar here and not Land Rover is curious, but we suppose the brand's decadent designs and status-giving nature appeal to many. Mercedes-Benz follows suit in fifth place, a solid choice and something we always expect to see in lists like these. Continuing the European streak is Audi, a brand forever ingrained in the minds of those who look for luxury vehicles.

The final section sees considerably fewer Pinterest boards in the low triple digits. Still, these brands are highly desirable, and those who covet them have our respect. At seventh place is Ford, a somewhat baffling entry, as the Blue Oval has made cars for everyman for generations. But perhaps it's for this reason that they're on the list. Meanwhile, Porsche comes in at fifth place, showing us yet another reason to believe that European luxury cars are still in vogue.

We'll tell it to you straight. We're surprised Ferrari sits this low on the list. Does it have branding issues, or is it simply not resonating with younger car lovers? Nonetheless, Mini follows it in last place, which isn't a surprise because its newer offerings give everyone plenty to like.

Now it's your turn. Do you agree with the study's rankings? You can read the full study here.

Answer the poll above (if you haven't already) and let us know which automobile brand makes your dream car. If your favourite brand is not on the list, feel free to add your own and give us different insights.