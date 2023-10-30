This 1985 Datsun 1200 ute is hiding a 485kW GT-R engine

In a thrilling blend of old and new, a seemingly standard 1985 Datsun 1200 ute has been transformed into a roaring drag beast, thanks to a heart transplant of a Nissan GT-R engine.
Who is the mastermind behind this audacious project? Frank, an Australian pizzeria owner, fervent gearhead, and motorsport fan, began with a stock Datsun 1200.
As explained in the YouTube video by Hagerty Media, the first step saw a rotary engine swapped in, only to be later replaced by the coveted VR38 twin-turbocharged V6 engine, borrowed from a Nissan GT-R with around 58,000km on the clock.
Overcoming challenges
The Datsun's compact engine bay posed a significant hurdle, demanding precise tinkering to snugly accommodate the GT-R engine without altering the firewall. A widened transmission tunnel now houses a Turbo 400 gearbox.
Modern upgrades
While the front remains relatively untouched, the truck’s rear has seen substantial modifications. A larger 9-inch differential along with 35-spline axles have been introduced to harness the newfound power efficiently. The original twin-turbo setup made way for a single-turbo, now nestling at the rear, while the engine retains its stock internals, augmented with a Haltech ECU, a custom exhaust, and an E85 tune. The ute's bed houses two fuel tanks made to look like NOS bottles, providing around 120L of petrol.
Designed with the drag strip in mind, the Datsun now sports a 275/65 drag radial at the rear and a Micky Thompson front runner with Weld wheels up front. Its daily attire includes a set of 17-inch Simmons wheels, blending functionality with style.
Brakes to match the brawn
Pushing a ridiculous 485kW, the ute's braking system received a vital upgrade. The front now benefits from R34 brakes, with Wilwood brakes at the back ensuring a balanced and secure stopping power.
Inside the unassuming beast
The interior mirrors the exterior's blend of classic and contemporary. A Motorsports 3D printed dashboard, bucket seats, and a custom cage seamlessly integrated within the vehicle's body, add a touch of modern-day racing aesthetics to this vintage marvel.
This unique concoction of vintage charm and modern-day racing tech is a solid testament to Frank's automotive prowess, blurring the line between a bygone era and today’s high-speed world.