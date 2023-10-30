This 1985 Datsun 1200 ute is hiding a 485kW GT-R engine

In a thrilling blend of old and new, a seemingly standard 1985 Datsun 1200 ute has been transformed into a roaring drag beast, thanks to a heart transplant of a Nissan GT-R engine.

Photo / Screenshot from Hagerty YouTube channel

Who is the mastermind behind this audacious project? Frank, an Australian pizzeria owner, fervent gearhead, and motorsport fan, began with a stock Datsun 1200.

As explained in the YouTube video by Hagerty Media, the first step saw a rotary engine swapped in, only to be later replaced by the coveted VR38 twin-turbocharged V6 engine, borrowed from a Nissan GT-R with around 58,000km on the clock.

Overcoming challenges

Photo / Screenshot from Hagerty YouTube channel

The Datsun's compact engine bay posed a significant hurdle, demanding precise tinkering to snugly accommodate the GT-R engine without altering the firewall. A widened transmission tunnel now houses a Turbo 400 gearbox.

Modern upgrades

Photo / Screenshot from Hagerty YouTube channel

While the front remains relatively untouched, the truck’s rear has seen substantial modifications. A larger 9-inch differential along with 35-spline axles have been introduced to harness the newfound power efficiently. The original twin-turbo setup made way for a single-turbo, now nestling at the rear, while the engine retains its stock internals, augmented with a Haltech ECU, a custom exhaust, and an E85 tune. The ute's bed houses two fuel tanks made to look like NOS bottles, providing around 120L of petrol.





Photo / Screenshot from Hagerty YouTube channel

Designed with the drag strip in mind, the Datsun now sports a 275/65 drag radial at the rear and a Micky Thompson front runner with Weld wheels up front. Its daily attire includes a set of 17-inch Simmons wheels, blending functionality with style.

Brakes to match the brawn

Photo / Screenshot from Hagerty YouTube channel

Pushing a ridiculous 485kW, the ute's braking system received a vital upgrade. The front now benefits from R34 brakes, with Wilwood brakes at the back ensuring a balanced and secure stopping power.

Inside the unassuming beast

Photo / Screenshot from Hagerty YouTube channel

The interior mirrors the exterior's blend of classic and contemporary. A Motorsports 3D printed dashboard, bucket seats, and a custom cage seamlessly integrated within the vehicle's body, add a touch of modern-day racing aesthetics to this vintage marvel.

This unique concoction of vintage charm and modern-day racing tech is a solid testament to Frank's automotive prowess, blurring the line between a bygone era and today’s high-speed world.