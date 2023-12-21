The top features of the perfect garage, according to experts

In a recent survey conducted by eBay, it has been revealed that a substantial 65 per cent of UK motorists are willing to uproot their lives for the elusive 'dream garage'. This passion for the perfect auto haven is so strong that respondents are even prepared to pay 4.9 per cent over a property's asking price to secure it.

The garage conundrum

While a staggering 91 per cent of those surveyed have a garage spacious enough for a car, only half (51 per cent) utilize this space for its intended purpose. The main culprit? Clutter, which hinders 60 per cent of motorists from making the most of their garage. These findings highlight a common dilemma faced by car enthusiasts - having the space but lacking the dream layout.

Designing the ultimate garage

Photo / Alex Suprun on Unsplash

eBay, recognizing this need, collaborated with architectural studio Bindloss Dawes to conceptualize the definitive garage. The vision includes practical features such as custom toolboxes, a hydraulic lift for repairs, a mini kitchen, and even a jukebox for entertainment during those long hours spent working on beloved vehicles.

The dream garage, as envisioned, addresses the woes of 42 per cent of homeowners who feel their current garage stifles their passion for cars. More than half (64 per cent) express a likelihood of owning a classic car if they had an adequate garage for storage.

Features of the perfect garage

The study also shed light on the desired features of the perfect garage, extending beyond mere storage solutions. The top three dream cars to park in this haven are the iconic Aston Martin DB5 (22 per cent), followed by the Jaguar E-type (18 per cent) and the Porsche 911 (17 per cent).

Laura Richards, Category Lead at eBay UK Ltd, expressed, “Tinkering with cars is a real passion point for many of our auto customers, and we’ve got hundreds of thousands of tools and parts on eBay to help them bring their ultimate garage to life.”

Architects' take on the perfect space

Oliver Bindloss, director at Bindloss Dawes Architects, emphasized that garages are more than functional spaces for cars. They should be tough, hardworking, and enjoyable spaces to relax.

According to Bindloss: "For us as architects the perfect garage has to start with the cars themselves and what they require; is the garage for full restorations or lighter maintenance?"

The architects aim to create garages washed with natural light, showcasing cars at their best, and providing a space that is both functional and relaxing.

The top 40 features of the perfect garage

Large tool chest for storage Space-efficient storage options High-level security system A fridge/freezer Complete selection of hand tools for repairs/fine-tuning Built-in drainage for indoor car washing Car charging port Superfast internet Tire changer Air compressor Custom tool cabinets Every socket wrench available Eco-friendly heating and air conditioning Task lighting A hydraulic car lift Mini kitchen Top-of-the-range car diagnostics tool Jukebox Pool/snooker table Vehicle inspection pit A bar with draught beer on tap Voice-activated lighting Full body workshop Vehicle inspection pit/grease pit Decorative lighting Discrete bicycle storage A cinema screen and projector Arcade machines Petrol/diesel pump Ventilation for spray painting/use of solvent-based products Wheel balancer Welding equipment Record player Engine hoists Plants Framed artworks Latest game consoles La-Z-Boy recliner A Bat Cave-style turntable Virtual car driving simulator

Note: as the original release mentions 'car charging port' twice, we have taken the liberty of adding the 40th feature ourselves. Because who doesn't want Gran Turismo in their garage?