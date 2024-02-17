The Supercars Championship is taking a monumental leap into the future of motorsport with the introduction of the Porsche Taycan GTS as its first-ever electric safety car.

This collaboration with bp and Porsche will be showcased at the Thrifty Bathurst 500, marking a significant step forward in the championship's sustainability efforts.

This introduction follows the 2023 adoption of bp’s lower-carbon Ultimate E75 Racing Fuel and a tyre recycling initiative with Entyre. The Porsche Taycan GTS, known for its impressive performance capabilities, will now play a pivotal role in ensuring safety standards during the race events.

Advanced engineering

The Porsche Taycan GTS boasts up to 440kW of power and a top speed of 250 km/h. Its capability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds puts it tantalisingly close to the performance of a Gen3 Supercar.

The Taycan's advanced all-wheel-drive system ensures rapid torque distribution, essential for high-performance acceleration and safety on the racetrack. Furthermore, its two-speed automatic transmission at the rear axle optimises both acceleration and efficiency, providing the Taycan GTS with the agility and responsiveness required in a safety car.

Sustainability at the forefront

The partnership between bp, Porsche, and Supercars reflects a shared dedication to innovation and sustainability. The use of an electric vehicle (EV) as the official safety car is a testament to this commitment.

With the Taycan GTS's role in the Supercars events, the emphasis is on showcasing not only the performance but also the environmental consciousness of EVs.

Amanda Woollard, bp Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific, highlighted the significance of integrating their EV charging expertise into this high-profile motorsport, thereby demonstrating the capabilities of EVs in demanding conditions.

“This year, we’re revved up and ready to show motorsport fans how bp can keep them powered up, whether through our quality bp Ultimate fuel or recharging at a bp pulse EV charge point," she says.