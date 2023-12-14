The MG4 you really want: hot hatch reaches new heights with MG EX4 concept

The MG4 has already made a splash in New Zealand as one of the most affordable EVs on the market, and its recent triumph as the overall winner of the AA DRIVEN Car Guide Car of the Year 2023 awards only cemented its popularity. But for those seeking a more extreme driving experience, the MG EX4 concept may just be the answer.

Taking inspiration from the legendary Group B MG Metro 6R4 rally car, the EX4 pushes the boundaries of the standard MG4. This isn't just a cosmetic makeover - it's a full-blown performance machine designed to thrill driving enthusiasts.

A potent powerhouse

Under the hood (or, more accurately, under the sleek bodywork), the EX4 boasts the same potent electric drivetrain as the new MG4 XPower. This dual-motor setup unleashes a fierce 320kW and a whopping 600Nm of torque, catapulting the EX4 from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds. That's supercar territory, folks.

However, the EX4 is more than just straight-line speed. Its lightweight chassis, bespoke suspension setup, and beefed-up brakes ensure agile handling and responsive cornering. Imagine carving through your favourite winding roads with this electric beast - pure adrenaline rush guaranteed.

Wild design and bodywork

The EX4's aggressive exterior design screams performance. The widebody kit, colossal rear spoiler, and aerodynamic tweaks are not just for show; they improve handling and stability at high speeds. The car sits low on its massive wheels, exuding an undeniable presence.

But it's not all aggression. The EX4 retains the sleek and stylish DNA of the standard MG4, with modern design elements that hint at its future-oriented electric powertrain. The result is a visually stunning and undeniably captivating machine.

Beyond the concept

While the EX4 is currently just a concept, it offers a tantalising peek into the future of high-performance EVs from MG. With its impressive power, agile handling, and head-turning design, the EX4 is a hot hatch that could truly redefine the segment.

Whether the EX4 ever reaches production remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: it's got the potential to become the ultimate MG4 for driving enthusiasts, offering a taste of electrifying performance that's sure to set pulses racing.