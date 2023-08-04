The Good Oil: When the McLaren F1 LM and Solus GT go fast, you really brick it

The McLaren Artura is a pretty exciting cover star for DRIVEN Car Guide: an electrified supercar from a brand with a strong Kiwi connection that just happens to be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year: Bruce McLaren founded the first iteration of the company back in 1963.

But The Good Oil also understands that the Artura is not the most accessible of cars for the average motorist. To put it mildly. The Good Oil is all about keeping it real, so here’s a way any of us can enjoy McLaren ownership in this very special year.

Designers from McLaren Automotive and Lego Group have come together (yes, they really did collaborate) to create a Speed Champions double pack featuring the F1 LM supercar from the 1990s and the latest Solus hypercar. One icon and future-icon – especially now that the Solus claimed the fastest time up the hill at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Solus GT, pictured not at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Or in real life.

The company says the Lego cars “pay homage to McLaren’s technical innovation and design language with authentic details from the real-life cars, including the Papaya Orange colour of the F1 LM, its central driving position, and cooling ducts.”

The 581-piece set includes two Lego minifigure drivers in “his and hers” McLaren race suits.

McLaren has had an association with Lego since 2015, including six Speed Champions cars and two Technic sets. But they’ve made this one a double. Happy birthday and happy building.