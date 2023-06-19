The Good Oil: This classic Kiwi Volkswagen Kombi has gone EV, and yours can too

David Linklater

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Kev, the pure-electric Volkswagen Kombi

Kev, the pure-electric Volkswagen Kombi

Visitors to Fieldays at Mystery Creek, Hamilton last week (June 14-17) would have met Kev on the Volkswagen New Zealand stand: a 1966 Kombi that’s been converted to zero-emissions power (Kombi Electric Vehicle, get it?).

Ideally, Kev would have been alongside an example of the ID.Buzz, the all-new retro-futuristic VW EV van that’s heading to NZ. But that’s been pushed back a bit for the local market… and another story.

Still, Kev has cool history: once used by the Dunedin Health Board, in fact. But this classic Kombi has had a ground-up reboot and been converted to pure-electric power by VW NZ.

There’s not a lot of specific technical detail available, but VW NZ has provided a rather delightful pseudo-sketched “Greenprint” that gives tips on how to convert a classic Kombi to be just like Kev. It’s available as a free download via volkswagen.co.nz/ekombi.

Max van den Bergen, special vehicles manager for VW NZ, says the change from classic to e-classic has been rewarding: "I know Kombi owners are super passionate about their vehicles, so it’s great to share our journey and plans required to turn their classic into a full EV.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.