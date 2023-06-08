The Good Oil: Mazda rotary back racing around Le Mans! (Sort of)

A Mazda rotary is back at Le Mans! Well, sort of. In fact, it’s the actual rotary that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans way back in 1991.

The Mazda 787B is returning to the iconic track for a demonstration run this weekend, at the invitation of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the event. Although this year’s race at the Circuit de la Sarthe is actually only the 91st running; details, details.

The four-rotor 787B was the first Japanese car to win the event in 1991 – and of course the first (and still only) rotary-engined racer to triumph.

Taking place on June 9 and 10, the car will be driven by Yojiro Terada, who holds a record of 29 appearances at Le Mans.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary, winning cars from previous years will also be displayed at the Le Mans Museum, located close to the Circuit de la Sarthe, from June 1 until to July 2.

The 787B will also take part in a demonstration run on the short course on the evenings of June 9-10 before the 24 Hours race commences, where it will conduct a full-circuit demonstration run with other iconic Japanese Le Mans winning cars from Toyota Motor Corporation/Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The Mazda 787B is also scheduled to demonstrate at the Le Mans Classic from June 30 to July 2.