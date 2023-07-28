The Good Oil: BMW has one i on the water

BMW’s i-brand uses high-tech batteries to make swish electric cars. And that seems a bit ho-hum once you’ve seen this. Meet The Icon, a joint venture between BMW and boat maker Tyde, styled by Designworks and powered by a pure-electric drive system with BMW i batteries.

Oh, and like any good BMW i, it has an integrated soundtrack by film-score whizz Hans Zimmer.

The 13.5m-long vessel as cruising around the Cannes Film Festival earlier this, as a “flagbearer for sustainable mobility on water”. And also to show off.

BMW-owned Designworks created the concept in its Los Angeles, Munich and Shanghai studios; Tyde took the high ideas and actually built the thing.

Six BMW i3 batteries provide 240kWh for a pair of 100kW electric motors. A decent speed of 55km/h (30 knots) and decent range of 100km are possible thanks to hydrofoil technology, which reduce the energy requirement from the drive system by 80 per cent. It also helps with smooth progress through the water, so you don’t spill your Telmont champagne.

The angled glass doors and bespoke furniture are intended to evoke a kaleidoscope. All essential occupant features (tablet-based infotainment, for example) are within reach of the 360-degree rotating chairs. And yes, the main control panel works with the look and feel of the BMW iDrive system.

BMW and Tyde say this is not a concept, but a fully production ready boat that offers “comfort turned up to the max”. No price, but if you have to ask, etc.