Jaguar is heralding the end of an era while simultaneously steering towards an electrifying new chapter with the unveiling of its F-Type ZP Edition, the marque's last petrol sports car, ahead of its transition to an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.

The limited-edition model is an ode to over 75 years of internal combustion sports car heritage, drawing inspiration from the iconic 1960s racing Jaguar E-types.

The last petrol-powered Jaguar sports car

The F-Type ZP Edition, a brainchild of SV Bespoke, comes in two meticulously curated specifications, wrapping potent performance with a veneer of historical charm. Only 150 of these highly desirable vehicles will grace the tarmac, each bearing a 423kW supercharged V8 engine under the bonnet, a tribute to the brand’s illustrious lineage of high-performance sports cars. This exclusive edition is set to be the crown jewel of the final F-Type production in 2024.

Australia will reportedly receive 24 examples of the F-Type ZP Edition, but it is immediately unclear whether New Zealand will receive any allocations. In any case, Jaguar enthusiasts have the choice of an Oulton Blue or Crystal Grey palette, echoing the aesthetics of the limited-edition E-type Project ZP Collection from Jaguar Classic. The interiors contrast with the exterior, boasting Mars Red and Ebony duotone leather or Navy Blue and Ebony duotone leather, depending on the chosen colourway.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar, encapsulated the sentiment behind this release, stating, “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance."

With an eye on detail, the F-Type ZP Edition brandishes unique interiors with horizontal seat fluting, Gloss Black exterior accents, and Gloss Black brake callipers. The exterior is further embellished with Porcelain White Gloss hand-painted racing-style roundels on the doors and grille surrounds, a touch reminiscent of the first race-winning Project ZP E-types.

Not just a visual spectacle, the F-Type ZP Edition is engineered for the daredevil, offering 700Nm of torque and an all-wheel-drive system equipped with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) technology. This ensures remarkable performance across varying terrains and weather conditions, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 300 km/h.

Since its inception, the F-Type has been a darling of the motoring world, earning accolades including the 2013 World Car Design of the Year and continually setting the benchmark for driver-focused sports cars. The ZP Edition is indeed a fitting farewell to the F-TYPE’s combustion engine lineage, as Jaguar propels forward into an all-electric future.