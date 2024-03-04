The dragon roars: Subaru NZ unveils exclusive WRX Tatsu

Subaru of New Zealand has unleashed a thrilling addition to its lineup with the limited edition WRX Tatsu, joining the WRX Saigo and WRX Aka.

This unique iteration of the all-wheel-drive sedan, limited to just 10 units, brings aesthetic upgrades you can't get anywhere else.

Hotter design

The WRX Tatsu, translating to 'dragon' in Japanese Kanji script, takes Subaru's distinctive looks to another level. Its eye-catching WR (World Rally) Blue colour scheme is a nod to Subaru's storied rally heritage.

The car sits on 18” STI black alloy wheels, further complemented by an STI body kit, adding a touch of ferocity to its already impressive stance.

Notably, the last time Subaru fielded an entry into the World Rally Championship (WRC) was in 2008 with a third-generation WRX also finished in WR Blue.

2008 Subaru WRX World Rally Car

“Subaru has had a long and successful rally championship history, both nationally and internationally via the Subaru World Rally Team," says Wallis Dumper, Managing Director of Subaru NZ.

"Perhaps the best-known Kiwi name synonymous with Subaru rallying was the late, great Possum Bourne. In 1996, the Subaru Rally Team Australia was born, with Possum as its driving force, and his incredible run of seven straight driver’s titles commenced.”

Same power

Under the bonnet, the WRX Tatsu retains the standard model's 2.4-litre turbocharged Boxer petrol engine with 202kW and 350Nm of torque.

The model offers a choice between an 8-speed Subaru Performance transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission.

The inclusion of STI-specific features such as the strut brace, gear shifter, and push button start, along with black WRX and Tatsu badging, make this limited edition not only a powerhouse on the road but also a collector's dream.

A rare breed

Priced at $59,990 (before on-road costs), the WRX Tatsu matches the cost of Subaru’s standard WRX model, making it a highly desirable purchase for those already looking to add a WRX to their garage.

It's a rare opportunity for car enthusiasts to own a piece of Subaru's rally legacy, embodied in a modern, road-ready package.

With only 10 units available, the WRX Tatsu comes with a presentation key box and a numbered limited edition keyring, adding to its collectible value.