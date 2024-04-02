The 2024 New York International Auto Show, which runs until next weekend, has dazzled attendees and enthusiasts with a variety of notable reveals, showcasing everything from funky crossovers to high-end SUVs and electrified performance vehicles.

Here's a glance at three of the top models we think left a significant mark on the show.

Polestar 4

Polestar 4 in NZ

The 2025 Polestar 4 introduces a sporty, coupe-like design with no rear window, emphasising performance with its electric SUV format.

It features retractable door handles, flush glazing on the side windows, and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Inside, it boasts a 15.4-inch touchscreen with Google Assistant, Maps, and Play applications, alongside a Harman Kardon audio setup.

The Polestar 4 offers up to 400kw and 686Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 96km/h in under 3.8 seconds. It also offers up to 580km of WLTP range.

In February, Polestar opened New Zealand orders for the new 4, with prices starting at $119,990. It joins the 2 and 3 in the local lineup.

2025 Nissan Kicks

While you won't find many a Kicks in New Zealand, the popular crossover SUV that traditionally comes in petrol and petrol-hybrid flavours now comes solely with a more powerful 2.0-litre engine.

It also offers optional all-wheel drive for enhanced off-roading and a visually striking design drawing cues from the Chinese-spec Pathfinder. It's longer, wider, and taller, offering more space inside.

Oh, and it comes with dual screens and an advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite with intelligent cruise control. What's not to like?

2025 Kia K4

The new Kia K4 arrives as the direct successor of the Cerato sedan, also known as the Forte in North America.

The remixed Cerato brings EV-like styling in a petrol package. It flaunts Kia's latest design language, as seen in new releases like the EV5.

It also boasts up to 142kW and 264Nm of torque with a turbocharged 1.6-litre mill, with the base 2.0-litre version offering 110kW/180Nm. Both units pair with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Kia has also upped its tech game with the new Cerato, equipping the sedan with a wealth of features like ADAS, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a dedicated voice assistant, OTA updates and NFC vehicle unlocking.

A hatchback version is also set to follow the sedan, which will arrive later this year. The only question left is whether Kia will bring the 2025 Cerato to Kiwi shores.