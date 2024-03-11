The Auckland apartment that lets you display your cars in style

When it comes to splashing out money on a new city apartment, parking is an obviously important consideration. Particularly because you also own one or more high-end cars that you are quite fond of.

Which is why we have seen a rise in new apartment complexes in Auckland that pay almost as much attention to the parking situation as they do the luxury apartments.

We have previously covered a complex in the Auckland suburb of Parnell that had a supercar-specific entrance ramp, but what if you want something with a bit more display style to it? Well, never fear, the new 'Elysian' apartments also in Parnell have you covered there.

The complex consists of 16 luxury apartments in two, three or four bedroom layouts and a trio of penthouse apartments. Amenities include a shared courtyard, a private mailroom and a private day-spa that features a sauna, mineral pool and wellness room.

Which is all very nice, but it is that parking that we are interested in here.

Each apartment gets a minimum of two spaces in the basement parking garage, with the larger apartments getting three and the penthouses getting four.

The carpark - or "executive garage" as it is called - is no standard subterranean car park and features a white reflective shell and feature disc lighting to provide a "sleek, dramatic environment that serves to display your most prized vehicle in the best light."

And in a future-proofing move, a wall-mounted EV charger is positioned between every two car parks as well.