The all-new Mini Countryman is launching soon in NZ

The launch of the all-new Mini Countryman is almost here, with the first variants arriving as soon as Q1 2024.

Combining the iconic charm of Mini with cutting-edge technology and enhanced versatility, the 2025 Countryman range promises a mix of style, adventure and sustainability.

Redefining design and comfort

The latest generation, now 13cm longer and 6cm taller, introduces a bold new design language, ‘Charismatic Simplicity’.

This philosophy harmonises classic Mini design with more modern elements. The vehicle features short overhangs, a contrasting long wheelbase, and large alloy wheels, providing a visually striking silhouette.

In terms of comfort, the new Mini Countryman goes big. It offers more passenger space and versatility than previous iterations.

The rear row provides more comfort with seats adjustable up to 13cm, and backrests adjustable in six positions by up to 12 degrees.

With a larger luggage volume, the petrol variants offer up to 505 litres, expanding to a 1,530-litre compartment with the rear seats folded.

The electric variants, Countryman E and SE provide 460 litres, expandable to 1,450 litres.

Customisation and connectivity

Central to the redesigned interior is a new 240mm round OLED centre console screen. Coupled with the new Mini Operating System 9, it promises a more intuitive user interface, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and animated graphic elements through the optional Mini Connected Package.

Customisation is key with the new Countryman. From the Classic trim's Piano Black accents to the Favoured trim's Vibrant Silver accents, the options cater to diverse preferences.

The JCW Countryman ALL4 and Sport pack add John Cooper Works-specific design elements for racing enthusiasts.

Powertrain options

All-electric Mini Countryman SE

Under the hood, the Countryman C offers a three-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, capable of 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The S ALL4 variant steps up with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds.

The Countryman E and SE ALL4 represent Mini's commitment to electrification. The E variant boasts a single electric motor, while the SE ALL4 offers dual electric motors with all-wheel-drive, delivering an impressive 230kW of power and 494Nm of torque.

Equipped with a 64kWh battery, they offer ranges of up to 462km and 433km respectively.

In line with the brand's sustainability goals, the 2024 Countryman is 100 per cent leather-free and chrome-free. Its light alloy wheels are manufactured using up to 70 per cent recycled aluminium, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent.

New Zealand pricing and availability

The Mini Countryman's local launch is set for Q1 2024 for both the Countryman C and JCW ALL4, with the Countryman E, SE ALL4, and S ALL4 variants following in Q3 2024.

The Mini Countryman range begins with the Countryman C Core, priced from $54,990. The range-topping JCW ALL4 will begin at $79,990.

Meanwhile, the all-electric Countryman E will be available from $74,990 when it launches later in the year.

In related news, the next-generation Mini Cooper hatchback is also coming to New Zealand this year in petrol and electric flavours.