Tesla to open up NZ supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs

Damien O’Carroll

New Zealand's EV charging network has had another boost today, with Tesla making six supercharger sites and 30 supercharger posts across the country available to owners of non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla Superchargers in Auckland, Christchurch, New Plymouth, Timaru, Rotorua and Queenstown will open up for use by non-Tesla vehicles.

The company has been trialling the scheme in selected markets around the world since late 2021 with the aim of supporting its "mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy."

In a statement sent out earlier today the company said the opening up of its supercharger network is "instrumental in encouraging more drivers to transition to electric vehicles" and that under the program, it will actively monitors each site to manage potential congestion and gather user feedback.

While all EVs with a CCS plug will be able to access and use the superchargers, Tesla owners will retain a few extra perks, including optimised route planning and battery pre-conditioning, but most significantly, lower pricing.

According to the company's website pricing for non-Tesla vehicles "reflects additional costs incurred to support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles."

The company says that rates "vary by site" and charging prices can be viewed in the Tesla app, with the per kWh price to charge dropping if the user takes a charging membership.

