Tesla dismisses Model Y facelift speculations for 2024

Tesla has officially, albeit not publicly, announced that the much-anticipated update to the Model Y will not be occurring in 2024.

This clarification comes as a response to rumours and customer expectations about a possible facelift for the popular electric SUV.

Late in 2023, reports pointing towards a mid-2024 update for the Model Y began to surface.

These updates were expected to mirror the enhancements seen in the Model 3, including mild exterior and interior redesigns, cutting-edge technology additions, and an increased driving range.

Refreshed Tesla Model 3

However, in a recent memo, which was notably brought to light by the Twitter account @teslascope, Tesla has put these rumors to rest.

The memo, circulated among Tesla's US delivery advisors, is intended to manage customer expectations about the Model Y.

It explicitly states: “We heard your feedback that some customers are waiting to place their Model Y order as they anticipate a refresh similar to the Model 3. It is important that we communicate transparently that there is no refresh for Model Y launching this year".

Model Y: Tesla best-seller

The Model Y holds the distinction of being Tesla's top-selling vehicle and 2023's best-selling vehicle overall.

In the competitive world of EVs, keeping models up-to-date is crucial for maintaining market dominance. This makes the decision to not update the Model Y a notable one.

Tesla's statement suggests an underlying concern regarding the impact of these rumors on current sales.

The memo emphasises: “There is no better time for customers to start driving the world's best-selling vehicle". This move is seen as a strategy to sustain the sales momentum of the Model Y amidst rising expectations.

While the news might be disappointing for those awaiting a refreshed Model Y in 2024, this doesn't mean the anticipated refresh, internally codenamed ' Juniper', isn't on the cards.

Perhaps Tesla is holding out for a 2025 release for reasons only the company knows.

In any case, the current Tesla Model Y is still available in New Zealand, starting at $67,900 for the base rear-wheel drive model.

