Tesla Cybertruck owner and YouTuber TechRax has daringly navigated the electric ute through water, marking one of the first real-world applications of the vehicle's 'wade mode'.

Despite Tesla's warning that such activity is not covered under warranty, this test highlights the Cybertruck's off-road capabilities.

Elon Musk's vision of a 'boat-like' Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously asserted that Tesla vehicles could temporarily function as boats, a claim met with scepticism given the company's warranty stance on water damage.

However, Musk's assertion gains more weight with the Cybertruck, designed with off-roading in mind.

Last year, Musk confidently stated, "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t too choppy."

He even envisioned the Cybertruck traversing the 360-meter stretch between SpaceX's Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas.

Tesla Cybertruck's 'wade mode'

Photo / TechRax YouTube channel

Tesla has equipped the Cybertruck with a 'wade mode', elevating its ride height to the maximum and pressurising the battery pack for water traversal.

The recent real-world test, captured in a YouTube video, showcased this feature in action. The owner humorously glossed over the warning displayed when engaging the off-road mode, which is a prerequisite to activating wade mode.

As seen in the video, vehicle explicitly states, "damage to the vehicle while off-roading is not covered under warranty."

The first water challenge appeared manageable, with only about a foot of water to contend with.

Photo / TechRax YouTube channel

However, subsequent tests in higher water levels demonstrated the Cybertruck's robustness, even as the driver created significant pressure waves by speeding.

Despite its success in the water, the test wasn't damage-free.

Photo / TechRax YouTube channel

Two plastic body components became detached but were easily reattached by the driver. More concerning was the malfunctioning of the tailgate and tonneau cover controls post-test.

The Tesla Cybertruck is not yet available in New Zealand, but the EV maker's local website hints at a potential release for the controversial electric ute.

We might have to wait a long while before we see how it fares on local roads - and waters.

Watch the full test of the Cybertruck's 'wade mode' below.