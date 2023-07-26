Tesla is gaining ground again in New Zealand.

The American automaker has boasted a trio of shiny local storefronts, and it's worked well enough thus far.

But only with its new South Auckland location are Kiwis getting vehicle servicing, an ample supply of parts, and sales-to-delivery convenience in one electric package.

The modern facility, located at 147 Kirkbride Road in Māngere, has been open since this May. But after two months, Tesla's local presence is reportedly ready to welcome customers to a special free-to-public event.

Details: Tesla Auckland South free-to-public event

That means everyone in the area will be welcomed and treated to an all-out tour of the new facilities this Saturday, 29th July, 2023.

But there's more.

Amidst the tour, customers can scramble to test drive available units. Recent price-cut recipient Model 3 will most likely be in the mix, as is Model Y.

There's a tiny chance Cybertruck graces the show, considering at least one close-to-production prototype has been in the country for winter testing. But secretive Tesla might not be keen on exposing the contentious ute before it's ready, so don't hold your breath on a public appearance.

Instead, join a friendly Beach Buggy tournament inside one of the display models, where snagging the fastest lap of the day will award you a Tesla Owners Experience Voucher - otherwise known as a two-night Tesla loaner.

For now, there's plenty to get excited about with Tesla. We expect new versions of the Model 3 and Model Y (under Project Highland) with beefed-up CATL batteries later this year.

There's also grumblings of a new India-built car set to become Tesla's new cheapest vehicle at $25,000 USD (around $38,600), but that's likely a few years out from production.

It's not immediately clear if Elon Musk will be in attendance this Saturday. While you may not meet the man, you can still enjoy snacks courtesy of The Lucky Taco and Grownup Donuts. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.