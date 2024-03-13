Taycan Turbo GT EV now the most powerful Porsche road car: 0-100km/h in 2.2sec

The most powerful series-production Porsche is now... electric. Porsche says it has taken its Taycan EV performance "to the next level" with the new Turbo GT and Turbo GT Weissach package models.

Weissach package (left) has more aero, but fewer seats: rear chairs are deleted to save weight.

Based on the recently upgraded Taycan with new rear-axle motor, the Turbo GT versions are equipped with a more powerful pulse inverter, both making 580kW. The Launch Control function increases that to 760kW of "overboost" power, or an absolute maximum of 815kW for just two seconds.

The Taycan Turbo GT needs just 2.3 seconds for the sprint from 0-100km/h, or just 2.2sec with the optional Weissach package. This makes the model two-tenths of a second faster than the Taycan Turbo S.

The difference in acceleration from a standstill to 200km/h is even greater: 6.6-6.4sec for the Turbo GT, which is up to 1.3sec quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.

Baffling electronics are key to the car's extra speed. Don't ask us, just enjoy.

The pulse inverter is a key component for controlling the electric motor. In both Taycan Turbo GT models, pulse inverters with a maximum current of 900 amperes are used on the rear axle, compared to 600-ampere in the Taycan Turbo S.

Silicon carbide is also used as the semiconductor material in the pulse inverter. This significantly reduces switching losses in the power inverter and enables higher switching frequencies.

The gearbox has also been upgraded, allowing for higher torque figures. The maximum in both versions is up to 1340Nm. The range is up to 555km (WLTP).

New lap records for Taycan Turbo GT

The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package is now the fastest electric series-production car around the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, in California. On 23 February 2024, it achieved a lap time of 1:27.87min, piloted by Porsche development driver Lars Kern.

Fixed rear wing on Weissach package helps achieve 220kg downforce.

A pre-production version of the model also set a new class record on the Nürburgring. Kern was also at the wheel on that occasion and posted a lap time of 7:07.55min on the Nordschleife. This official lap time is 26sec faster than Kern recorded for his last record lap in a Taycan Turbo S, equipped with the performance package, back in August 2022.

The new time also stands as the current record for series-production electric cars and makes the Turbo GT the fastest four-door of any powertrain type on the Nürburgring.

The Turbo GT's extreme power output comes courtesy of a reconfigured version of Porsche's push-to-pass feature, which has been renamed Attack Mode for this model. Up to 120kW of additional power is available for 10 seconds, at the press of a button. The system is optimised for driving on the track and functions in a similar way to the 99X racing cars that Porsche uses in the Electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The boost is indicated by a countdown timer in the instrument cluster and dynamically staged with animated rings on the speedometer.

Steering wheel button (or paddle) can trigger Turbo GT's Attack Mode.

Compared to the push-to-pass function in the other Taycan models, Attack Mode offers 50 kW more boost power and is operated and made available in different ways: as an alternative to pressing the mode switch that’s mounted just off to the side of the steering wheel boss, Attack Mode can also be activated and deactivated via the right-hand paddle.

This makes the function easier to use on the track: “You can also trigger the boost with racing gloves, and without taking a hand off the wheel,” explains Kern.

How Taycan Turbo GT has slimmed down

Porsche has reduced the weight of the Taycan Turbo GT by up to 75kg compared to the Turbo S. Carbon fibre is used for the trims on the B-pillars, the upper shells on the door mirrors and the side skirt inlays, among other components. The full bucket seats made of CFRP, a lightweight luggage compartment and the omission of the electric soft-closing function of the tailgate also save weight.

Porsche guarantees this Purple Sky colour will be exclusive to Turbo GT for one year.

The Turbo GT is equipped as standard with a dynamics package. This includes the Porsche Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning. The equipment package includes special performance summer tyres mounted on 21-inch lightweight forged wheels. The exclusive Turbo GT wheels have relief-milled spokes, which saves weight and at the same time ventilates the brakes.

Lightweight ceramic brakes are standard. Based on the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), design changes to the brake disc chamber and the brake calliper housing shave off more than 2kg. The brake callipers are painted in Victory Gold.

Porsche developed a front spoiler with aeroblades specifically for the Turbo GT. The rear view is dominated by an adaptive spoiler, the tear-off edge of which features a Gurney flap in a high-gloss carbon-weave finish.

Specific aero includes a new front spoiler.

A total of six exterior colours are available, including the new paint options of Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic. These are reserved exclusively for the Taycan Turbo GT, for one year. The Paint to Sample programme from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers further customisation options.

Additional aerodynamics for the Weissach package include air deflector elements on the underbody and a new front diffuser. At the rear, there's a fixed rear wing in a carbon-weave finish with wing supports fixed to the body. Total downforce is up to 220kg.

Eliminating all equipment not required for track driving has shaved off another 70kg. Instead of the usual rear seat system, there is a tailor-made, high-quality lightweight carbon cladding with a storage compartment behind the seat shells for the driver and front passenger.

Weissach looks a lot more wild than standard Turbo GT, and it's not just the purple.

The analogue clock from the Sport Chrono package, which is normally present on the instrument panel, is also dispensed with, as are the foot and boot mats and less insulation material is used.

The Turbo GT with Weissach package only has a charge port door on the passenger side, which is operated manually instead of electrically. Special sound- and heat-insulating glass and the Sound Package Plus also save weight. The latter does without rear speakers and replaces the Bose® Surround Sound system.

How much is the Taycan Turbo GT in NZ?

Prices for the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package start in New Zealand at $459,900 MRP including GST.